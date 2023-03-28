"Human Barbie" Swears She Hasn't Had Plastic Surgery

Do you remember being a little girl? And spending all your time playing with your dolls and dressing them up?

Meet the human Barbie who swears she hasn't had plastic surgery

There's been a lot of controversy surrounding Angelica Kenova, who is gaining popularity as the "all-natural" human Barbie. Angelica attributes her small waist, which comes in at just 20 inches and 32E bra size, to her strict parents.

Angelica's parents have raised her like a doll ever since she was a kid.

She says, "Growing up, my parents raised me like a princess and never let me go out, date boys, or have the usual adult experiences. As a result, I am not fit for real life — I'm like a living doll."

Apparently, she's never been in a relationship before because her parents won't allow it, and has to follow a rigorous exercise routine that includes working with a personal trainer for about two to three hours, five times a week. This includes cardio, weight training, and jogging.

She went on to deny that she has had surgery done, saying, "'I have never had plastic surgery [because] cosmetic work is only necessary when an individual has serious faults with their face or body."

Everyone is focusing on her tiny size but what we're more concerned about is the fact that her parents essentially forced her into this lifestyle since birth. What does it say about a parent who would prefer to treat their child as a plastic doll?

