Woman Says It Should Be ‘Common Sense’ For People To Leave Their Pets Behind During An Evacuation

With the devastation of Hurricane Helene still affecting thousands of people across multiple Southeastern states, survivors are still grappling with the aftermath and grueling efforts of attempting to get their lives back. With the recent coverage of Helene, many individuals have been vocal about their opinions regarding preparing for natural disasters, including what we should be doing with our pets.

One unnamed woman took To TikTok with a bold claim that "pets aren't worth dying over." She urged people to simply leave them behind, causing countless pet owners and lovers to defend their furry family members.

A woman insisted that it should be 'common sense' for people to leave their pets behind during an evacuation.

"It's gonna be a hot take, but imagine not evacuating because you can't take your pet," she began in her video.

She explained that it was baffling to think that there were people out there who would rather stay in their homes during an evacuation because they were unable to take their pets with them instead of just leaving without them and saving themselves.

She brought up the recent hurricane Helene and the fact that people were urging others not to leave their pets behind, something that she didn't wholeheartedly believe.

"Your dog that's gonna live for 8 years is not worth dying over," she claimed.

Unfortunately, this wasn't just a "hot take" but a deeply polarizing comment because many people view their pets as extensions of their family, and just like any other family member, you wouldn't simply leave them behind during an evacuation.

Her video was stitched by another creator named Laryssa Kait, who admonished this opinion and criticized the woman for being this bold about posting such an invalid and downright horrible opinion to the internet.

Latino Life | Canva Pro

"So, you mean to tell me that you do not treat your pet like it's a part of the family?" she questioned incredulously.

"Some of these animals are people's children because they couldn't actually have children," Kait pointed out.

In the comments section, people were equally horrified that a pet owner would even think of leaving their animal behind instead of trying to find a way to take them along as well.

If you have a pet, you should be prepared to include them in an evacuation plan if the need arises.

In the event of a hurricane, tornado, flood, fire, or any other disaster that would prevent you from being able to stay safely in your home, your pets should always be part of the plan to evacuate.

Simply giving up and leaving behind a pet is beyond cruel and if that's the kind of mindset you have, then you should reevaluate owning a pet in the first place.

There are plenty of helpful tips and resources for pet owners who want to come up with an evacuation plan that includes their dogs and cats. The CDC recommended that individuals should first familiarize themselves with the types of disasters that affect the area they live in. Once that's done, make sure your pet has all the necessary identification, including a microchip or collar, so that if they do end up getting lost in the frenzy of an evacuation, they can easily be found.

Not only should pet owners be making a plan, but they should create an emergency kit for their pet and even practice evacuating with their pet so that in the event that it needs to happen, pet owners won't be flustered or have trouble getting their pet into a carrier or hooked onto a leash.

At the end of the day, it's important that pets are included in any type of disaster plan where their life could be in just as much danger as you and the rest of your family. Leaving them behind should never even be an option or a thought that crosses your mind, and even if you have to sit in your car with your pet, it's better than abandoning them altogether.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.