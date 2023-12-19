Man Falls To The Floor Crying After Learning An Airline Lost His 4 Dogs That Were Like His Children

A Brazilian man was in hysterics after learning that his four dogs were missing while traveling from a dog show in the Philippines. The entire heartwrenching incident was caught on video and posted on TikTok.

A man named Joao Paulo de Costa, who works as a dog breeder, had been traveling with his four Papillon show spaniels when the incident occurred, and like any dog lover, he was clearly distressed.

He fell to the floor crying after learning the airline had lost his four dogs.

The incident happened during a layover at a busy Istanbul airport, where de Costa was seen on camera yelling, "Where are my dogs? I have four dogs. I can’t see my dogs! Show me my dogs!" His connecting flight to Switzerland had been canceled and de Costa was searching for his dogs.

While de Costa had been traveling, his pups were supposed to be transported in the cargo hold. When he tried to talk to the staff working at the airport desk, they reportedly refused to allow him to see his dogs.

The situation eventually escalated and de Costa was overcome and fell to the ground, crying in what he later described as being a "supernatural force" that overcame him. In the viral video, de Costa becomes enraged, throwing his backpack on the ground as he screamed at the airport staff to take him to his puppies.

However, the airport staff were adamant that his spaniels would have to remain in quarantine during transit. At one point, de Costa can be heard sobbing, before running up to staff and shrieking: "Show me my dogs! Show me! Show me! I pay [for] everything!" while stomping his feet.

The situation was eventually resolved and de Costa was reunited with his dogs.

Police at the airport were able to help de Costa, They instructed the airline employees to help him locate his dogs instead of brushing away his concerns.

According to The Independent, de Costa posted about the entire incident on his Instagram page, explaining that the staff were running away from him and weren't giving him a straight answer.

"I would do anything to protect them — they are my life, my world," he admitted, adding that his dogs were basically his children.

Per the Daily Mail, de Costa gave an interview with the Brazilian outlet Globo and recalled that the airline had canceled his flight to Switzerland due to overbooking. Not being able to locate his dogs had been a devastating moment, but the second he reunited with them, everything was right again.

Photo: jonnysek / Canva Pro

"From the moment [I saw the dogs] I calmed down! The dogs are my loves, I didn't have the chance to have human children," de Costa said. "They participate in dog shows with me and we have a very happy life together! I would do anything to protect them — they are my life, my world."

"Thank God we arrived safely in Switzerland. Everyone is very happy."

In the end, de Costa's emotional reaction and insistence on seeing his dogs is a reminder of the profound bond that exists between humans and their pets. We think of them as a part of the family and if anything were to happen, it would be devastating and miserable.

Any dedicated dog owner would go to any lengths to protect and be reunited with their cherished canine family members.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.