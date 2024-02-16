Martha Stewart Gets Honest About Her Looks — 'I Don't Want To Look My Age'

“I don’t think a lot about my age, but I don’t want to look my age.”

From modeling to selling homes to writing award-winning cookbooks, Martha Stewart is nothing short of an icon. Among a handful of other women, she was one of the first self-made female billionaires thanks to taking Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia public in 1999.

At just over 82 years old, Stewart’s legacy has become cemented in pop culture history — whether it be her friendship with Snoop Dogg, landing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, outselling Julia Child’s iconic cookbook, or paving a sparkling new reputation for herself over the past few years.

Despite previous denials of procedures — including injectables — Stewart has shaken up the industry in a recent tell-all with her cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Belkin, sharing on “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” her experience with beauty on her own terms.

Martha Stewart is getting candid about aging, addressing years of rumors about plastic surgery and cosmetic injections.

If there’s one thing Stewart isn’t going to fall for, after years in this industry, it’s pressure from the media. So, if she’s going to talk about her beauty regime — including the contentious debate about injectables and cosmetic procedures — it’s going to be on her terms, with someone she trusts. Dr. Belkin seems to be exactly that person for her.

“I’ve been seeing him for quite a few years,” she said. “and rely on him for his thoughtful expertise.”

“You’re an inspiration to a lot of patients who see you,” Dr. Belkin explained to Stewart. “So many people wonder what you’re doing and how you look so beautiful.”

Stewart invited Dr. Belkin on her podcast to ‘set the record straight’ about plastic surgery and she finally admitted to ‘a little bit’ of Botox and fillers.

Let’s be real. Everyone wants to know the “nitty-gritty” about Stewart’s life — including how she stays so “effortlessly” elegant, beautiful, and timeless. Of course, that’s not the only thing. How does she stay so relevant? Over the past 10 years, Stewart has surprised us around every corner with collaborations ranging from vodka companies to makeup brands like Maybelline.

“Why don’t we talk about what you do for me? Because everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet,” Stewart said to Belkin. “So many comments are about my ‘face life’ and who did it. When did I have it done … I just want to set the record straight. How do you describe what you do for me?”

Dr. Belkin explained the cosmetic regime he’s followed with Stewart, including “a little bit” of Botox on her upper face — which hasn’t been entirely “necessary” — along with some in her neck and jawline.

When it comes to filler, Dr. Belkin explained, “We do it very conservatively, and we don’t do it that often. I think it’s been overused [by other celebrities].” When they do use it, it’s very intentional in a way that “adds plumpness” and “improves [Stewart’s] skin quality.”

Stewart mainly attributes ‘her looks’ to her lifestyle including workout regimes like Pilates and a healthy diet.

Directly targeting rumors of more invasive surgeries, Dr. Belkin shared that Stewart is “a real testament to the idea that taking care of your body, taking care of your skin … can keep you looking beautiful at any age.”

Despite previously steering away from talking about cosmetic work, Stewart is not shy in admitting that “doesn’t want to look [her] age” — and works hard to do just that. “I work hard at my exercise, I work hard at my diet — which is a very healthy normal diet — I don’t do fad diets, and I don’t do pills or anything like that,” she says. “I just eat really well…that’s really the secret.”

After years of denying having any cosmetic intervention, however, many professionals in the industry just aren’t satisfied.

“What bothers me is when celebrities aren’t transparent about what they have and haven’t done,” cosmetic professional Dr. Zadeh said on TikTok. “The millions of fans they have influence over then go and get these treatments — spending their hard-earned money — then get disappointed when they don’t get Martha Stewart-type results.”

Dr. Zadeh doesn’t believe that Stewart’s admission of getting a “little bit” of Botox and fillers is the whole truth, alluding to the possibility that she’s gotten “more intense” surgical procedures like a facelift.

While it’s ultimately up to Stewart to share whatever she wants with her audience, especially about her own body, authenticity should be of utmost importance to her fans.

If she were to be concealing larger cosmetic procedures under the guise of “health, wellness, and exercise,” not only would that be detrimental to women’s confidence within her audience, but to the already toxic industry at large.

