Woman Recreates 100 Years Of Russian Beauty In 60 Seconds

Ever wish you could see every Russian beauty and fashion trend in history in under 2 minutes?

Luckily, now you can.

Cut Video produces such videos, where viewers can witness the evolution of beauty and fashion in various countries.

And one of their most popular videos from 2015 on Russian beauty.

Watch this woman recreate 100 years of Russian beauty in 60 seconds:

The Russian fashion scene is very young compared to others. It started in 1991 when the USSR collapsed. But it has quickly gained attention throughout the world because of the style to come out of Russia in such a short time.

We see the sweetness of the 1910s and the allure of the 1920s flapper. But between the 30s and 40s, it became simplistic in reminiscence of the Stalinist era. It's been described as "more austere and minimalistic, as the ideal of beauty becomes more about work productivity than sexual attraction."

But then we revert back to the traditionally feminine look, only bolder — the large buns from the 50s, the disco fashion from the 60s, and the wild hair from the 80s.

The hair and makeup get more familiar as we enter the 2000s, where the focus shifts to natural beauty. And we must say, red lipstick makes a bolder statement than any giant hair-do.

Now, the Russian fashion industry is leading globally. They are really making an impact on fashion trends.

This "post-Soviet style" is made up of a combination of vintage, 90s streetwear, digital culture, youth subculture, the neo-punk movement, skate culture, and Soviet history.

The streetwear consists of trenchcoats, blazers, acid-washed denim, leather jackets, and bright neon colors. They also wear traditional headwear, such as French berets and shrunken caps. Russian fashion is very DIY and technology-influenced.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia focused on the works of Ulyana Sergeenko, Vika Gazinskaya, Gosha Rubchinskiy, Olga Karput, Nina Donis, Lotta Volkova, Lesia Paramonova, and Demna Gvasalia. These designers are now influential on the global stage.

Here are 3 Russian fashion designers and examples of Russian street style:

1. Nina Donis

Nina Donis is a very avant-garde designer. She likes to fuse different styles together, such as royal garb and Olympic uniforms.

2. Ulyana Sergeenko

Ulyana Sergeenko is a Kazakhstan-born designer who blends traditional and modern fashion to create her fashion. She mixes traditional Russian fashion with street fashion, as she also is inspired by her grandmother's style.

3. Leisa Paramonova

Leisa Paramonova is a designer who is a bit whimsical in her designs. She likes to design for fairies, with floral prints and transparent, flowy fabrics.

Now, Russian fashion is very vibrant and avant-garde. They know how to make a statement on the global fashion stage!

