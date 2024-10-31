There’s A Woman-Owned Auto Shop In Pennsylvania With An Entirely Female Staff And Attached Beauty Salon For Customers

A Pennsylvania auto shop founded by entrepreneur Patrice Banks is revolutionizing women’s experiences in the automotive industry. She aims to remove the stress and anxiety of navigating auto shops, which are typically male-owned and male-run.

“After 12 years working as an engineer for a Fortune 500 company, I quit my management job to become an auto mechanic,” the founder of the women-owned body shop, Girls Auto Clinic, shared. “I traded high heels and an air-conditioned office for boots, Dickies, and grime-covered hands."

"The reason was simple: I was tired of feeling like an 'auto airhead' and getting scammed by the male-dominated car-care industry.”

A women-owned auto shop, Girls Auto Clinic (GAC), is dedicated to crafting a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for women and their cars.

"It’s no secret most women fear their automotive buying and repair experiences because they feel misunderstood, taken advantage of, and or mistreated," the shop's website states. "GAC empowers women to be fully engaged and confident in purchasing and managing their vehicles."

Banks explained that she seeks to help women feel more comfortable in this environment and avoid spending money on "unnecessary and inadequate repairs."

But that's not all! The full-service auto shop also includes a nail salon, allowing women to get a manicure or pedicure while waiting for their car to get serviced. What male-owned auto shop can say the same?

Women — mothers especially, who tend to take on a higher percentage of childcare responsibilities in their homes — know that time is a hot commodity. The fact that GAC allows them to get their car serviced while treating themselves to some self-care is invaluable.

The auto shop also dedicates time to teaching, hosting educational workshops, and open houses for prospective female mechanics.

“The resources we created help women become confident drivers and smart consumers,” the shop’s website boasts. “We provide car care memberships, videos, and workshops as well as auto tech apprenticeships, and a community of women redefining cars on our terms!”

GAC also hosts events aimed at empowering the next generation. No longer will automotive care and maintenance be exclusionary for young girls and women, if they have any say in the matter.

From checking car oil to learning basic car assembly and even becoming a mechanic in the future, GAC hosts seminars and open houses for all generations, boasting a welcoming atmosphere for everyone who attends.

Girls Auto Clinic aims to inspire women to break into male-dominated industries.

Clearly, Banks’ dream has become a reality, as hundreds of women in the Pennsylvania area and beyond utilize Girls Auto Clinic for their car repair needs, and in some cases, as a mentor for changing careers.

GAC isn't alone — Many female trendsetters dedicate their lives and careers to breaking the stigma of male-dominated industries, from mechanics to sports to finance.

For example, entrepreneurs like Jenny Nguyen, the founder of “The Sports Bra,” a sports bar that only plays women’s sports, are paving the way for inclusive spaces and communities for women to truly feel not just comfortable but supported and celebrated.

We, as women, non-binary folks, and people, all deserve safe and equitable spaces to watch sports, service our cars, unwind, and prioritize our self-care.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories