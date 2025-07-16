Woman Called ‘Rude’ For Leaving Her Cousin's Wedding Early After Being Seated At The 'Singles & Teens' Table

For some reason, weddings tend to bring out the worst in people. Stories frequently circulate of seating chart disasters, when someone was seated at a table with a person that they should have been kept far away from to avoid any serious drama going down.

One bride made a unique seating decision that caused major embarrassment for one of her cousins. She decided to sit people who were single at the proverbial kids’ table, leaving the woman who recently got out of a long-term relationship to feel like a babysitter with a rowdy group of teens.

The woman got seated at the 'singles and teens' table at her cousin’s wedding.

The 29-year-old shared in a Reddit post that she was invited to her cousin’s wedding, which recently took place. “I RSVP’d months ago and made it clear I’d be coming solo since I just got out of a long-term relationship,” she explained.

Going to a wedding without a plus one is common enough, but this couple apparently didn’t like the idea. “When I got there, I was shocked to see I had been seated at a table with literal teenagers, her younger cousins and some 13-[to]-16-year-olds,” she continued. “I double-checked the seating chart, and yep. Table 11: ‘Singles and Teens.’”

Naturally, this created a very awkward situation for the woman, who had assumed she would be able to enjoy her cousin’s wedding just like anyone else. “Everyone else my age was seated together, mostly couples or friends,” she said. “I felt so out of place and embarrassed.”

Eventually, the woman felt like she had no choice but to leave the wedding.

“I tried to tough it out for dinner, but when speeches started, a few teens at the table were goofing off and talking over everything,” she stated. “I got up, politely said goodbye to my aunt and left quietly.”

Despite her quiet exit, her cousin noticed, and she didn’t react very well. “The next day, my cousin texted me saying she noticed I left ‘rudely’ and that I ‘could’ve handled it with grace instead of storming off,’” she recounted. “I said I didn’t storm off, I just didn’t feel like being treated like a child for being single.”

Reddit commenters couldn’t believe what this woman had to go through at her own cousin’s wedding. “Sitting a grown adult with teens would make anyone feel awkward,” one person said. “Quietly leaving was reasonable, not rude.”

Someone else added, “I feel like if it wasn’t meant to be an insult the cousin would have given her a heads up. It doesn’t take much imagination to realize a 29-year-old at a table full of teens is a little insulting.” Another person said of the cousin, “She’s just mad her babysitter went away.”

Handling both single people and kids at your wedding is a delicate dance.

Some people think that when they’re deciding where everyone at their wedding will sit, they should have a table specifically dedicated to singles. Ashley Thompson, the owner of Ashley Creative Events, told The Knot that this is a bad idea. “This may embarrass your guests or make them feel uncomfortable,” she said. “Instead, you can sprinkle the singles in with their married or couple friends to give them a sense of comfort.”

The Knot’s Cathryn Haight also said having a kids’ table can be a good idea, but only when the children will actually be seated near their parents, implying that their parents should be responsible for them, not a random wedding guest.

By seating her single cousin with a bunch of teenagers, this bride sent a very clear message about what she thought of her relationship status. It was inappropriate and hurtful, and the woman had every right to leave early.

