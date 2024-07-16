Woman 'Shaken' After Her 'Awful' Former Boss Showed Up Unannounced At Her New Job — 'He Said He Wants To Be My Best Friend'

A woman admitted that she was left in shock, with her "hands shaking," after an unexpected person showed up at her new job.

Posting to the subreddit r/antiwork, she claimed that before starting her new job, she was working in an incredibly toxic environment and was flabbergasted when someone from that environment made an appearance.

She was left 'shaken' after her 'awful' former boss showed up unannounced to her new job.

In her Reddit post, she explained that she's been at her current job for a little over a month, and before that, she was employed at an incredibly toxic workplace. Her boss was the reason that she quit because of how awful he was during her time there.

"He would yell at me in front of my co-workers for the dumbest [things]. For example, whenever he and I were both included in an email, I had to stop whatever I was doing, go into his office, and let him know he received an email. If I didn't, he would get upset and say that I 'needed to come out of my shell more.'"

Her former boss would also give her the worst possible employee reviews because she never spoke to him about her personal life, which offended him for some reason.

On top of that, he would have her other co-workers "spy" on her and report back to him. It was just an incredibly invasive and micromanaging workplace that she didn't want to be a part of anymore.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

It's no secret that many employees don't quit companies, they quit bad and toxic bosses.

According to a DDI study, 57% of people have quit their jobs because of their boss, and 37% have considered leaving for that reason, while a Gallup study of 7,272 U.S. adults found that 50% of employees left their jobs to get away from their manager.

The woman's boss would even say he wanted to be her "friend" and that she should "trust" him, but he would badmouth her to everyone else in the office. She eventually reached her breaking point and couldn't put up with this kind of behavior anymore, so she quit on the spot.

She made sure to inform HR of everything that her boss had done to her and the way that she was being treated. Once she left, she blocked him and all of her other co-workers' contact information.

"Fast forward to now. I moved to a new city just an hour away. I got a new apartment, a new job, a great salary, and a boss who actually respects me. Almost two weeks ago, I [saw] on LinkedIn that my former boss viewed my profile, but all I did was block him and forget about it," she continued.

She ended up getting a call that her former boss was at her job to see her after seeing her on LinkedIn.

One day, she was at the office and received a call from the receptionist that a man named Kevin was downstairs for a visit. She knew it was her former boss after recognizing his name, and her blood instantly ran cold.

"I told her that there was no way I'd be seeing him or speaking to him and that he needed to leave right now. I told her that if he refused to call security and escort him out," she recalled. She knew that the receptionist was probably a bit scared by her reaction, so she attempted to explain the situation as best as she could, and a minute later, she received a message that Kevin was gone.

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

People in the comments section encouraged her to get law enforcement involved if she felt that her safety was being threatened by her former boss.

It's definitely odd that her boss has refused to leave her alone, even though she left her toxic work environment and found peace elsewhere.

His reasons for reaching out are irrelevant. They have absolutely no reason to be in contact anymore, and her sense of security is most important.

This toxic boss lost a great employee that he didn't appreciate. She doesn't owe him even one moment of his time, even if it's to tell her he regrets his actions.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.