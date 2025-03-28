Woman Reveals What A Man Sitting Behind Her On Flight Did To Her Hair While She Was Asleep

Airplanes are truly full of the most bizarre and, sometimes, unhinged people. From passengers complaining about people putting their feet on seats to travelers having full-blown arguments about swapping to sit next to their families and friends, air travel is an adventure in patience.

That seemed to be the case for a content creator named Danielle, who shared a comedic but weird experience that she recently had while flying. Danielle claimed that while she was sleeping, the passenger sitting behind her decided to play with her hair, and she didn't even notice until way after the fact.

The woman said the passenger sitting behind her braided her hair while she was asleep.

"To the man that braided my hair while I was asleep on the plane, I need you to come forth immediately," Danielle began in her TikTok video. "Let me get my notes prepared for you guys because we're gonna get into things real quick."

Danielle explained that on March 15, she boarded an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Los Angeles, California. The flight took off at 7 a.m., and she'd been sitting in the main cabin. Danielle insisted that she was only listing the specifics of her trip because she wanted the person who touched her hair to know that she knew who they were.

She recalled that her seat had been right next to the window, while the other passenger was sitting directly behind her. Danielle didn't realize a section of her hair had unknowingly been braided until much later in the evening.

"Now, let's talk about how that happened. Some people might say, 'How did you let somebody braid your hair and you didn't know?' First of all, when I get on the plane, I don't sleep; I hibernate. As soon as the plane takes off, I'm knocked out," Danielle said.

While dozing on the plane, Danielle recalled hearing the sounds of someone taking a photo from behind her.

The sounds of a camera initially woke Danielle from her slumber, and she wondered who it was because it sounded as if the person was taking photos right next to her ear. Confused, Danielle pointed out that her window shade was down and so was the shade of the person sitting behind her.

At first, Danielle didn't pay it any mind, claiming that it really wasn't any of her business who was taking photos on the plane in the first place. However, it wasn't until she got to her Airbnb in Los Angeles that she realized what had happened.

"I'm about to take a shower. I'm putting my hair up, and that's when I discover a braid in my head," she recalled. "I ordered this wig from TikTok Shop. Did they send me a wig with a braid in it? It was impossible because I washed this wig before I went on my trip."

The woman had a good sense of humor about the incident, but when it comes to plane etiquette, the man should have kept his hands to himself.

Danielle realized that the braid had been done by the person sitting behind her on the flight. She insisted that the man should come forward, maybe with his own video explanation, because she desperately needed answers as to why he decided to do it, especially to a complete stranger. While Danielle's experience had people chuckling in the comments section, it's definitely less funny and more concerning that a random man felt he had a right to play with her hair while she was asleep.

It's possible that her hair might've been in his space a little, but if it was a problem or if he was annoyed by it, there were better ways to express that than touching a woman's hair without permission. "Don't touch people's heads or people while they're asleep," she insisted. "It's weird, and it's creepy. So if you walk around braiding people's hair on airplanes, you're going down."

We only have one side of the story in this case, and it's distinctly possible that Danielle's hair found itself invading the passenger's space. That's a big no-no, according to a survey by travel site Kayak. Seventy-four percent of respondents, as reported by Newsweek, insisted that "you are not allowed to hang your hair over the headrest."

That doesn't exactly give the passenger behind Danielle a pass, however. Instead of touching her hair, he could have just asked her to keep her hair to herself. If that made him uncomfortable, he could have asked a flight attendant to help out.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.