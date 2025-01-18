Airplane Passenger Demands Woman Sitting Across The Aisle From Her Stop Taking A Video Because People Might Recognize Her Breathing

When a plane passenger took out her phone to look at herself through the camera, she was almost immediately interrupted by a fellow passenger seated in the aisle across from her.

The passenger asked the woman if she could refrain from recording, and her reason why has us just as flabbergasted as the woman. Apparently, the passenger actually thought she was famous enough to be recognized by her breathing.

The passenger demanded the woman sitting across the aisle from her stop taking video because she was worried about being recognized.

While aboard a Wizz Air flight, a woman who goes by Parisz took out her cell phone during landing to get a glimpse of how she looked. While she didn’t intend to record at the moment, we can bet that she was glad she did after she captured one of the most unfathomable interactions to possibly ever occur on an airplane.

As Parisz was double-checking her appearance, a fellow passenger could be heard off-camera telling her to stop recording. “I don’t wanna be on video,” the unnamed voice said despite being nowhere near the frame. When she told the passenger that she was not even within view of the camera, the passenger insisted that she was since she was “in the same area.”

Parisz pointed out that there was quite literally an entire aisle between them, and even if she wanted to, she most likely wouldn’t be able to get her fellow passenger in the video.

The passenger insisted that even out of view, people could hear her breathing.

“I don’t want them to hear me,” she said, failing to clarify who “they” was exactly. Parisz couldn't help but burst into laughter over the bizarre interaction. “Are you joking?” she asked the passenger, who told her not to laugh since it was “not funny.”

Parisz told the passenger that she had no ill intent by looking at herself using her phone’s camera and insisted that she was just checking her hair out. When the passenger still couldn't quite grasp the fact that she was not and would not be recorded, she asked again for the woman to put her phone away. The passenger went so far as to say, "They can probably hear me breathing."

At that point, Parisz had it and told the passenger she was within her rights to record herself on her own phone and urged the passenger to “have some common sense.”

“Everyone knows who I am,” the passenger insisted, saying that “people” would recognize her voice on camera. However, after Parisz shared the footage on TikTok, that did not appear to be the case. “Who even is this person?” seemed to be the general consensus in the comments section. (Although one commenter did claim to recognize her voice as a Karen).

If the unknown woman truly did not want her voice to be recognized, viewers noted that she could have simply refrained from talking.

Despite the passenger’s claims, travelers are generally permitted to record on aircraft, unless the crew implements necessary limitations. You are also certainly allowed to check out your appearance after a long flight using your phone’s camera!

The fact remains that airline rules for selfies and videos aren't exactly clear, and many airlines have no guidelines other than to use your common sense. In 2018, United unveiled a policy that indicated "capturing personal events" — such as a selfie of family and friends posing in their seats — was "permitted." But the company added, "Any photography or recording of other customers or airline personnel that creates a safety risk, or that interferes with crew members' duties is prohibited."

In this case, it's pretty obvious to anyone and everyone that Parisz was using her phone respectfully, and the passenger sitting across from her was making a mountain out of a molehill. If the passenger truly wanted her whereabouts to remain a secret from “them,” she should have concealed her face, turned off her own phone, and kept her mouth shut.

The only person people would recognize her as was the annoying passenger no one would ever want to sit near when they travel!

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.