Woman Shames People Who Brought Their Service Dog To A Children's Museum — But People Argue That The Dog Is Not The Problem

The dog was better behaved than most children.

Written on Jul 27, 2024

service dog, museum 24K-Production / Shutterstock
A woman is shaming “privileged people” who bring their service dogs into public spaces. While she was visiting a children’s museum with her own kids, the woman was annoyed to see that a service dog and their owner were also present.

The woman believed that they were not welcome since the museum was specifically geared toward children.

However, many people argued that the dog was not the issue.

The woman called out ‘privileged people’ for bringing their service dog to a children’s museum.

While visiting the Children’s Museum of Phoenix with her kids, one mother could not get over the fact that another visitor had their service dog with them.

While the dog was not bothering her or anybody else, she still had a problem with his presence.

@qcojones602 Things like this shouldnt be allowed. No pets policy @Children’s Museum of Phoenix not a service dog #shameonyou #phoenix #childrensmuseumphoenix ♬ sonido original - Qcojones602

“I mean, this is a place for children! Why?” she said in a TikTok video, panning the camera from the dog to the children playing in an area that is at least 15 feet away from the dog.

“Shame on you privileged people,” the woman added in the text overlay of her video.

“Things like this shouldn’t be allowed,” she wrote in the caption, tagging the Children’s Museum of Phoenix and calling for a “no pet policy.” 

A few people agreed, but the majority believed that the woman’s attitude was the problem.

“Yeah, this is absolutely disgusting,” one TikTok user commented.

“What if it poops on the floor?” another user wrote.

Those few in agreement could have just as easily been conveying sarcasm, however.

“You're so right! Those children are dirty and loud, they should not be around this calm happy pup. Petition to keep children outside,” one user sarcastically commented.

man in a wheelchair with his service dog 24K-Production / Canva Pro

The dog is just chilling there. How about go check on your kid before he/she breaks an arm or gets kidnapped,” another user wrote. 

“Looks like it’s a service dog and honestly he is better behaved than most children. Service dogs are allowed, hint (SERVICE),” another user noted.

“You need to mind your business. Go enjoy your time and let people be,” another added.

Despite what many people may think, service animals are not pets. They are vital assets to those with disabilities and cannot be banned from public spaces. 

While the woman may think that the dog being in a children’s museum was unsanitary and dangerous, the animal was simply doing their job and had every right to be there as much as the children (who have likely pooped more on the floor than the dog!)

blind man with service dog walking Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, "State and local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that serve the public generally must allow service animals to accompany people with disabilities in all areas of the facility where the public is allowed to go."

So, like it or not, this pup has permission to enjoy the museum with its owners.

Service dogs are highly trained and familiar with how to behave in public settings around others. Those of us who have seen service dogs in public can attest that they are much more behaved than most children!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships. 