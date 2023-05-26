5 Things You Can Do Right Now For A More Harmonious Marriage

Simple tips to help you and your partner feel happier and more connected.
By Carin Goldstein MFT — Updated on May 26, 2023
Photo: Andrey Sayfutdinov / Shutterstock
Relationships and marriage take more work than we ever imagined. They challenge us to look at our own foibles, fears, and personal struggles deep within
. I have seen people push through intense pain and disappointment in their marriage and come out on the other end to find their relationship on a better level, one which they never imagined possible. However, no growth is gained without discomfort and struggle.
I have also seen people who ultimately choose to formally exit their marriage because even after looking deep within and giving the marriage a fighting chance, they must accept the sobering fact that their chance to grow as a couple is close to impossible due to their partner's dysfunctional limitations.
Yet, the silver lining for many of these folks is that they ultimately enter a new relationship or marriage where they are able to do the hard work with a new partner who is willing to work as hard as they are.
So, whether you have been married 20 years, or divorced with a strong faith in the next chapter in your life, take these ideas to heart.
RELATED: The 5 Secrets People In Truly Happy Marriages Know & Live By, According To Happiness Experts
RELATED: Why Being ‘Delusional’ Is The Real Secret To A Happy Marriage
Here are five things you can do right now for a more harmonious marriage:
1. Listen better
I mean really listen. I call this "listening with attention." Look at your body language when you listen to your boss at work, a small child, or when you're on a first date. We are engaged, making eye contact, and not distracted. We are showing the person on the other end, "What you are saying is important to me." This is how you should be listening to your partner when he or she speaks to you. Show him or her that you care.
2. Understand who he or she is
Your partner isn't you and never will be. Just as it is imperative for you to understand, it would certainly help if you took the time to understand your partner, who they are and how they think and feel in the world. The more you understand them, the easier it will be for you to feel connected. Don't underestimate the power of understanding and the positive trickle effect it creates within a relationship.
3. Learn to let things go
Your partner is not perfect and neither are you. We all will make mistakes throughout any relationship and it's key to learn how to pick your battles. Be judicious and bring up matters only when it's worth the battle for both your sakes.
RELATED: 8 Sweet Ways Happily Married Couples Stay Happy Together
4. Be more present at home
With social media, the internet, TV, and mobile gadgets, we now live in an age where folks are more disconnected than ever. When the day ends, we allow our phones, TV, and computers to keep us from simply enjoying the company of our loved ones. You know your part when it comes to this matter, so be accountable and take the time to connect with your spouse without distractions.
5. Make focusing on your part a top priority
Why? Because the only person you have the power to change and be accountable for is you. The more you obsess over your partner's actions, the less you are able to react to a situation in a smart, mature way. When couples get locked into the "he did this" and "she did that" dance, they might as well go jump into a pool of mud and start flinging dirt at each other. In other words, the "blame" dance will only make the conflict snowball.
Related Stories From YourTango:
I urge you all to start implementing these steps ASAP. You have nothing to lose and only a happier relationship to gain.
RELATED: 12 Ways To Know Your Husband's Happy In Your Marriage
More for You:
Carin Goldstein has been a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist for over 10 years. She also writes about relationships and marriage and has shared her expertise in various magazines and websites such as Cosmopolitan, Women's Daily, and Redbook.