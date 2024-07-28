Mom Says She's Furious After Learning That Her Husband Was 'Endangering' Their Kids While They Were In The Car

A mom admitted that she was mad at both herself and her husband upon learning that he doesn't practice a certain — and extremely important — safety measure when he's in the car with their kids.

She claimed that her husband has been rather oblivious to a standard road safety practice that is especially vital for a child.

She was furious after learning that her husband didn't make the kids buckle up in the car.

In her Reddit post, the mom explained that while buckling up her daughter in the car, the little girl started complaining that she didn't want to and that during short trips with her dad, she's rarely buckled up anyway. Upon hearing this, the woman was shocked and confronted her husband about what their daughter had told her. He admitted that it was true.

"He doesn’t always buckle up the kids on short trips and even short trips driving on highways," she wrote. "I had no idea that he [did] this until now, and he apologized and said what he did was wrong, and it won’t happen again."

Artem Varnitsin | Shutterstock

Never in a million years would she assume that her husband would endanger their children like that, especially because a child always needs to be buckled in, no matter what.

It doesn't matter if you're just driving down the street to the store or going on an hour-long road trip. Anything can happen in a split second, and it's always better to be safe than sorry because you never know when that seatbelt will come in handy and save your child's life.

"I honestly always assumed he was more responsible and never expected this from him," she wrote. "I know I can’t change the past, and thank god nothing happened, but I’m just so mad that he was endangering their lives, and I had no idea."

"Whenever we drive in the family car together, I always make sure they’re buckled up and had no idea he wasn’t taking the same precautions when he was driving them in his car," she continued. "I’m so mad at myself that I assumed he was buckling them up, but the thought never crossed my mind that he wouldn’t do so."

#Rav4 ♬ original sound - Karla @karla_x_13 I only share to show that this is a safe vehicle and to share how important it is to wear seatbelts and to have your kids in their carseats. Do not drive anywhere without seatbelts even if youre only going around the corner. Keep your kids safe. Thank God we survived this. I have only ever owned @Toyota and that won’t change. #toyota

Though easier said than done, this mom shouldn't blame herself for her husband's obliviousness because it's definitely not her fault that her children weren't being buckled while in his care. However, now that she's aware of the situation, and so is he, the children should be buckled up at all times while in a vehicle because it's frankly concerning that they weren't, to begin with.

Commenters agreed that the mom has every right to be upset with her husband.

"You have no reason to be mad at yourself, you didn't do anything wrong," one Reddit user wrote. "Normal people buckle up their kids, they don't need to be told to do so. Short trip, long trip, it doesn't matter, he endangered them multiple times and apologized only because he got caught."

Another commenter added, "Wow, that’s unacceptable! No one should ever ride in the car without being buckled up, and it's most definitely not something you should ever cave into kids whining [about]. If my husband let either of our girls ride without their booster seats I’d be furious! Maybe show him some statistics [on] the dangers of not buckling up."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2022, 25,420 passenger vehicle occupants were killed. About 50% of those killed were not buckled (based on known seat belt use). Seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts.

Statistics and data don't lie, and at the end of the day, it's better to be safe than sorry. Even if their children throw fits at having to wear seatbelts, or parents think that it's no big deal if they're not buckled in, preventing a terrible accident is so much more vital.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.