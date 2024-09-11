Male Witch Reveals How He Creates Abundance For Himself Every Time Someone Talks Bad About Him

One of the greatest lessons that growing up gives us is the understanding that we can’t control other people’s actions. All we can control are our own behaviors and reactions, yet people who practice witchcraft might disagree.

A male witch revealed how he creates abundance for himself whenever someone talks negatively about him.

A psychic named Jay took to TikTok to share his approach to harmful gossip, explaining that he’s learned to let go of any residual anger surrounding rumors about him.

“You know you’re a witch when you’re not upset anymore about people talking [expletive] about you,” he said. “Instead, you just create a binding spell that every single time that your name ends up in their mouth, you end up with abundance,” Jay continued.

“The more you talk down on my name, the more you put energy into my abundance, so please talk about me more,” he concluded.

Gossip is a universal human behavior. While it has a negative connotation, anthropologists note that gossiping isn’t always meant to cause harm. Gossip is dependent on relationships, while rumors can be spread by strangers.

Jay’s approach may lie outside the ordinary, yet it’s a powerful way for him to reclaim control and agency over negativity.

Throughout history, witches have been seen as forces of evil, casting spells that cause harm to whoever dares to cross them. Yet just as gossip is neutral by definition, witchcraft is another social practice where intent is key.

Witches like Jay turn negativity into a positive force that increases their abundance, all with one spell.

As noted by another witch on TikTok, transmutation can turn something bad into something good. “A transmutation working is something that’s usually done when a practitioner wants to turn something that’s been bothering them into positive energy for them to use,” the witch explained.

She went on to say that there are many different kinds of transmutation spells, so people can choose which parts of the ritual feel right to them.

The transmutation spell she shared involved lighting candles, with one candle representing “the bad thing” and the other candle representing what you want to come from that bad thing.

“How do you want this negative thing to start benefiting you?” she asked, then advised spellcasters to “write out their specific intentions on a piece of paper” and then put the paper in between the two candles.

Creating rituals is how we make meaning out of our lives. Everyone has rituals, whether they’re aware of them or not: Drinking your morning coffee and reading headlines from the news is a ritual, as is walking your dog or going through your skincare routine.

Not everyone feels called to practice witchcraft, yet transmutation spells offer a way to flip your personal narrative and turn something negative into a positive.

Transmutation can be seen as another version of manifesting or visualizing what you want from the world.

Abundance looks different for everyone. For some people, abundance means monetary success. For others, it means tending to relationships. No matter what form of abundance you want, channeling your energy toward the good things in life is a way to shift your mindset from darkness to light.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture and all things to do with the entertainment industry.