The Image You See First In This Visual Test Reveals The Trait That Makes People Fall In Love With You

It's not always easy learning how to love yourself. For some people, confidence is something they just happen to have been born with, whereas other people seem to spend their whole lives working on building themselves up.

Whether you have a lot of confidence or very little, one thing we can all agree on is the fact that even the least confident person on the planet has at least one or two (if not more) personality traits that make people who are lucky enough to meet them fall head over heels in love.

You only get what you put back out into the universe. Which begs the question: how can people without any confidence fake it if they don't even know what the most lovable parts of their personality are in the first place?

This personality test is designed to tell you what traits you have that make people fall in love with you.

It couldn't be simpler: just look at the image below, pay close attention to what captures your eye at first glance, and then scroll down and read up on how what you saw first reveals what people love about you.

1. If you saw the horses

If you saw the horses first, the most lovable thing about your personality is your free spirit.

Sure, you might work a 9-to-5 type of job, and you might have a savings account, but all of that is just surface stuff.

People who spend any time with you at all quickly learn that freedom is the thing you value most, you can't be tied down. So don't be afraid to let your wild side out to play more often.

You're a welcome breath of fresh air wherever you go.

2. If you saw the bird

If you saw the bird first, the most lovable thing about your personality is your thoughtful nature.

You are the friend who everyone turns to whether they need solid advice or a listening ear. You never leap to judgment and you're always ready to help those dear to you unpack tough situations when they arise.

Be cautious that you see some of your emotional energy. You might usually be the "listener," but it's okay to need someone to listen to you, too.

3. If you saw the woman's face

If you saw the woman's face first, the most lovable thing about your personality is your sense of humor.

While you might not be as loud or as brash as some of your funny friends, your quiet humor typically dominates once you finally open up and feel comfortable enough to share it.

Don't worry so much about being the center of attention. You may hate it sometimes, but with a gift like yours, it's inevitable.

