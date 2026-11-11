Gen-X Women Have Stopped Being Nice And Honestly, That’s A Good Thing

She’d always call at the end of a long day on the booze, just after I’d get the kids to bed for the night. I guess her kids were settled by then, too. I never knew how she did it. Two boys under four, a carpenter husband, and a serious drinking problem. First shot of the day, right out of bed. Just thinking about it makes my stomach turn.

She was a good person. A caring friend. She and her husband, along with my other mountain friends, helped me escape my first husband. I owed her, I thought. So, when the phone rang at nine o’clock at night, I answered. Then I listened. For an hour. Sometimes two. Stories that wandered in circles. The same problems revisited again and again. Conversations I was too exhausted to have after a full day of work and motherhood.

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Now, I can see that the real problem wasn’t the phone calls. It was the fact that my own needs never entered the conversation. I thought that was kindness. It took me years to recognize it as another form of self-abandonment. I swallowed what I felt and gave more than I had to give. And I don’t think I was alone.

Many Gen-X women were raised on a version of niceness that required us to ignore ourselves. Be agreeable and accommodating. Be grateful. Don’t be difficult. Don’t hurt anyone’s feelings. Many of us learned that other people’s comfort mattered more than our own truth. Then midlife arrived and sent the invoice.

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Gen-X was taught that nice women had little choice but to be nice

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Just about every girl who grew up in the 70s and 80s did as she was told. Parents appeared to possess some supernatural ability to uncover every secret, and challenging the rules wasn’t something many of us seriously considered. We mostly accepted things as they were and got on with it. Don’t talk back. Be polite. Be grateful. Don’t make a fuss.

The lessons reached everyone through parents, teachers, television, magazines, churches, neighbors, and the women around us. We watched women repress their feelings and put everyone else first. We learned that being pleasant was rewarded and conflict was not. We learned to anticipate other people’s needs, monitor their moods, and consider their feelings before our own.

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At the time, those behaviors seemed perfectly normal. Most of us never stopped to question them. They were simply part of being a good woman. Then we grew up and carried those lessons into friendships, workplaces, marriages, and families. Until the conditioning became so automatic that it felt like it was our personality.

Being liked was safer than being authentic, and we knew it. The risks were clear. Speak up, disagree, take up space, and you’d be labeled difficult or too much.

So, we adapted. We made ourselves frictionless. What looked like kindness from the outside was often something more complicated. Niceness had become a survival strategy. And survival strategies have a way of following us long after the danger has passed.

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Sometimes nice wasn’t nice; it was survival for Gen-X women

To be fair, women didn’t develop these habits in a vacuum. Many of us learned very early that there can be consequences for making people uncomfortable. Consequences for speaking up. Consequences for saying no. Especially when the person on the receiving end is a man.

Most women have stories. The unwanted attention. The passive-aggressive comments that were meant to pass as compliments. The moments that left us feeling uneasy, but not quite uneasy enough to justify making a scene. The countless interactions where we found ourselves calculating the safest response.

I remember standing outside a friend’s house one evening when her husband waited until she had gone inside before making a crude comment about me. I was shocked, yet I said nothing. I pretended I hadn’t heard him.

Years later, I came across the work of psychologist Dana Crowley Jack, who developed the concept of “self-silencing.” Her research explored how many women learn to suppress their thoughts, feelings, needs, and anger to maintain relationships and avoid conflict.

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According to Jack, women are often taught, both directly and indirectly, that preserving connection matters more than expressing themselves.

Reading her work felt uncomfortably familiar. I could see traces of it everywhere. In the phone calls I took when I was exhausted. In the times I ignored my reaction instead of speaking up. In the moments when I worried more about making other people uncomfortable than honoring my own experience. What I had spent years calling niceness suddenly looked a lot more like self-silencing.

That response fascinates me. I had an opinion, a very strong one. What he said was offensive, inappropriate, and completely out of line. Yet none of what I felt came out of my mouth. Instead, I pushed down my reaction and carried on as though nothing had happened. I stayed quiet because that was the response I had been rehearsing for years. Keep the peace. Don’t create conflict. Move on.

Fortunately, another man standing nearby immediately called him out, and the moment passed. But the memory stayed with me, not so much what was said as what was unsaid — by me.

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Many women of my generation would have done exactly the same thing because we’d spent years learning how to stay safe and be nice, responsible women while we were at it. Survival strategies often work ... until they don’t.

The great midlife reckoning

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She told me over coffee, almost as an aside. She’d ordered cannabis oil online. Just a small bottle. She was taking it at night to take the edge off the load, the mental noise, the feeling of being permanently on that she couldn’t seem to shake. I nodded. I knew that feeling.

Then she mentioned, almost as an afterthought, that her partner was usually on the couch watching television when she took it. She didn’t say it like it was strange. That’s what got me. She said it the way you’d mention the weather. Just a fact, unremarkable, accepted as part of everyday life.

I wanted to say: Do you hear yourself? Does he know? Does he even ask? But I didn’t say any of that. I just nodded and said something like, “God, I’ve heard that helps.”

Because I recognized it. Not the oil specifically, but the logic underneath it. The instinct to find a private, personal, unobtrusive solution to a problem that had other people’s fingerprints all over it. The impulse to cope silently rather than ask loudly. To fold it inward and do it in a way that didn’t inconvenience anyone or risk a confrontation. I’d done my own version of it for years. We all had.

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You know yours. Maybe it was the wine, maybe it was the running, the scrolling, the staying busy so you didn’t have to feel how tired you actually were. The yes that came automatically. The middle of the night, when your mind wouldn’t stop, even though your body was begging it to. Small private negotiations with yourself just to get through the week. We had disappeared into it so completely, so efficiently, that we stopped noticing we had gone.

But some of us notice. Some of us don’t stay in those kinds of environments. Some of us leave. Some of us speak. Some of us hit a particular birthday, or a particular moment of exhaustion, or catch a particular glimpse of ourselves in a particular mirror, and something unmistakable shifts.

The things we pushed down start pushing back. The needs we dismissed start making noise.

The version of ourselves we set aside in the name of being easy, agreeable, uncomplicated, she survived all of it. And midlife is when we look her in the eye, recognize her, and finally, finally breathe life back into who we always were.

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For a lot of Gen-X women, midlife is where we finally get interesting and something more honest starts pushing through. A kind of knowing we didn’t have at thirty. Like a slow shedding of everything that was never really ours to begin with: the rules and the relentless need for approval.

What emerges is more solid and more alive. We're more intuitive and more willing to sit in the uncomfortable questions rather than rush toward tidy answers or personal vices. We’re still caring women. We’re just done caring at our own expense. My friend’s small bottle of oil on the nightstand is a beginning, even if she doesn’t know it yet.

Midlife has a question for all of us. It starts as a whisper: Why am I still carrying this? And once you hear that question, really hear it, you cannot unhear it. That’s where the great midlife reckoning starts.

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The new nice for Gen-X women

In midlife, I started to understand that for most of my life, niceness had been pointed in the wrong direction: always away from myself. What if it came home for once? What if the patience, generosity, and endless benefit of the doubt I had given everyone else finally came home to me?

What if saying no was an act of kindness? What if leaving was? What if the most loving thing I could do for myself, and honestly for the people around me, was to stop pretending I had more to give than I did?

And what that looked like in practice was a series of tiny, ordinary choices that added up to something I hadn’t had before: Myself, fully, and without apology.

It looked like a yes that actually meant yes, and a no that didn’t require a supporting argument. It looked like leaving a gathering early because I wanted to. Saying no to things that cost me more than I have. Stepping back from people who only ever called when they needed something. Declining to explain myself. Protecting the parts of my life that had finally started to feel like mine.

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None of it felt revolutionary in the moment. Most of it felt awkward and overdue and occasionally guilt-ridden in the way that anything new does when you’ve spent decades doing the opposite.

I let go of the friend who used to drunk-call me late at night. Her demons grew in a way that didn’t belong to me. The guy who made the lewd comment eventually apologized. I accepted it and meant it. That friendship ran its course anyway. Some naturally do.

The world didn’t fall apart. The friendships that mattered survived. The people who genuinely cared about me understood. The relationships built entirely on my compliance didn’t survive, and that told me everything I needed to know.

These days, when the phone rings at nine o’clock at night, I check who it is before I answer. Sometimes I pick up. Sometimes I don’t. The difference is that now I choose.

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I suspect that’s what many people are noticing in Gen-X women. A certain kind of emergence that many of us haven’t felt before. From the outside, it can look as though we’ve become less nice. What I see is something entirely different: I see women whose lives are beginning to reflect who they actually are. Women who trust themselves. Women who mean what they say. Women who have become increasingly unwilling to negotiate against their own instincts.

Perhaps that is what midlife offers when we’re willing to accept the invitation: Not a crisis, but a return, a gradual homecoming to the parts of us that were buried beneath years of obligation and self-denial. From a distance, that can look an awful lot like Gen X women have stopped being nice, but what you’re really seeing is a generation of women who have stopped disappearing.

Kim Petersen is a USA Today bestselling author who writes about relationships, culture, and midlife insight. Her work explores independence, emotional maturity, and the psychology of connection.

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