I'm sure we've all heard a Fleetwood Mac song at one point or another. For me personally, I have them on a never-ending repeat. Whether I'm feeling a "Dreams" vibe or more of a "Landslide," they have so many bangers. And just like with any of our favorites, the songs we gravitate toward can reveal a little bit more about our personalities than we might realize.

Here's what your favorite Fleetwood Mac song says about your true personality

1. "Dreams"

David Wainwright, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

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Ah, "Dreams." Stevie Nicks wrote this classic in somewhere around 10 minutes during a time when each member of the band was going through a breakup, and it soon became what many might call the unofficial anthem of lost love.

If this is your favorite Fleetwood Mac song, I'd say you have good taste (but I would probably say that about any of the songs on this list). You love singing along with your friends and appreciate the little things in life. You also probably have a pretty good sense of humor. You're someone who doesn't take yourself too seriously, and you know how to enjoy yourself.

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2. "Rhiannon"

If "Rhiannon" is your favorite, you're probably mysterious and at least a little unconventional. Although it's one of Fleetwood Mac's classics, it's moodier and more mystically inspired than "Dreams."

You probably have a little bit of a dark side. You're comfortable doing your own thing and don't feel the need to explain yourself to everyone. And you might just be the kind of friend who disappears for a weekend and comes back with a completely new hobby.

3. "Sara"

Originally coming in at a cool 16 minutes, this one is a daydreamer's favorite song. You might spend your days pondering over hypotheticals like the perfect boyfriend or what your life could look like five years from now. You're probably a little nostalgic, too, and have a habit of romanticizing certain memories or moments.

You're the laid-back friend who can get lost in their own thoughts for hours. You might also have a pretty vivid imagination and a tendency to create entire scenarios in your head that may or may not ever happen.

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4. "Thrown Down"

If your favorite Fleetwood Mac song is "Thrown Down," you're passionate, to say the least, and you've possibly been accused of being slightly crazy in the past. Hey, I'm not saying you are, and even if you are, just say you're channeling your inner Stevie Nicks.

You tend to wear your heart on your sleeve and aren't afraid to go after what you want. When you care about someone or something, you really care. You might be a little impulsive when emotions get involved, but you also bring an energy to life that makes things a lot more interesting.

5. "Gypsy"

ebay, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

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Aside from the rather politically incorrect song name, if this is your favorite, you tend to lean on the more adventurous side. You love a spontaneous road trip, and you're always down for a fun new adventure.

You're the friend who's always up for whatever. You're probably someone who values experiences over things and doesn't like feeling too tied down.

6. "Landslide"

At first listen, "Landslide" is almost like a beautiful, soft lullaby. If this is your favorite Fleetwood Mac song, you're sensitive and probably pretty introspective. You might get sentimental about the smallest things.

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You listen deeply to people and what they have to say, which is probably why you appreciate this song so much. The lyrics really speak to you because you're someone who spends time thinking about where you've been, where you're going, why you're going there, and how much things can change.

7. "Little Lies"

This song is always stuck in my head. If it's your favorite, you're probably a carefree, go-with-the-flow, keep-the-peace type of friend. You just want to have a good time and aren't particularly interested in making a big deal out of every little thing.

You're probably good at reading the room and know when it's better to let something go than turn it into an argument. You might also have a soft spot for a little drama, as long as you're not the one stuck in the middle.

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8. "The Chain"

If this is your favorite Fleetwood Mac song, you're as old-school as you are strong-willed, and you're probably deeply loyal. You like those old tunes with lyrics that aren't afraid to call people out.

You might be a little argumentative, especially when there's a good back-and-forth dynamic. You probably have strong opinions and aren't easily talked out of them, either. Or you could just really like bass solos. I don't know.

9. "Silver Springs"

Bumperke, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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If this is your favorite, you probably have a good memory and can hold a long grudge. You feel deeply about just about everything, especially when it comes to your own heart.

You're not someone who easily forgets how another person made you feel, and you might have a hard time letting go of relationships that meant a lot to you. You don't necessarily need to get the last word, but you do want people to understand the impact they've had on you. When you care, you care deeply.

10. "Storms"

"Storms" is an emotionally complicated song, so if this is your favorite, you might spend a little too much time hyperfixating on little shifts and probably being plenty dramatic. You're introspective and emotionally perceptive, often picking up on things other people might overlook.

You prefer meaningful relationships over superficial connections and aren't afraid to sit with complicated feelings. You might also be prone to overthinking, especially when it comes to relationships, but you have a reflective, almost philosophical way of looking at the world. Did I say this is my personal favorite song?

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Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.