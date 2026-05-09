Being a girl in 70s involved bell-bottoms swishing around your ankles and a feeling that a world of opportunity was going to open for women in a way it never had before. This era in music was when women started to tell the truth from the top of their lungs.

Music about everything from their bodies, their relationships, the society that has been holding them back, and the lives they wanted so desperately to live. If you grew up dancing in your room, using your hairbrush as a microphone to 'stick it to the man', these songs might sound a little familiar. These are the songs that taught (and continue to teach) a generation of girls how to be anti-establishment and unapologetically loud. Get ready for a serious flashback and bask in the songs that defined an era of women who were blossoming into early feminists and refused to be silent anymore.

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70s girls who grew up in the bell-bottom era still get fired up by these 5 songs:

1. 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' from the movie Grease

Rizzo is, of course, the resident bad girl and leader of the Pink Ladies in the iconic movie, Grease. Stockard Channing has a grungy, truly bad girl vibe. This song is about Rizzo’s reputation, her limits, and her desire to be more than what people peg her for. This scene is also happening during her pregnancy scare with Kenickie, so it’s a really powerful ballad about perception and image in the world of Rydell High.

"I could hurt someone like me

Out of spite or jealousy

I don't steal, and I don't lie

But I can feel, and I can cry

A fact I'll bet you never knew

But to cry in front of you

That's the worst thing I could do."

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2. 'I’m Every Woman' by Chaka Khan

Sydney Sang / Pexels

Chaka Khan is a quintessential female voice within the 1970s music scene. She has a big, powerful voice that exudes confidence. Chaka’s personal style on stage is very 70s as well, utilizing the bright colors and natural beauty that defined the decade.

"I'm every woman,

It's all in me

Anything you want done, baby,

I'll do it naturally

I'm every woman,

It's all in me

I can read your thoughts right now,

Everyone from A to Z"

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3. 'The Pill' by Loretta Lynn

If you like feminist anthems, this is definitely one that you should give a listen to. "The Pill" by Loretta Lynn is a song all about a woman gaining back her independence once she gets on ‘the pill,' also known as birth control. She doesn’t want to be tied down to someone or to children while her baby daddy wines and dines the rest of the young eligible ladies. The lyrics alone are a total 70s baby-free love anthem.

"This old maternity dress I've got

Is goin' in the garbage

The clothes I'm wearin' from now on

Won't take up so much yardage

Miniskirts, hot pants, and a few little fancy frills

Yeah, I'm makin' up for all those years

Since I've got the pill"

4. 'I Am Woman' by Helen Reddy

Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

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This is a fun country-style empowerment song. Helen Reddy has a classic country voice with a '70s flair. This is a collective women's empowerment song. She isn’t just representing herself in her situation; she is singing about all women who are beaten down but rise back up to the top.

"I am woman, hear me roar

In numbers too big to ignore

And I know too much to go back an' pretend

'Cause I've heard it all before

And I've been down there on the floor

No one's ever gonna keep me down again"

5. 'Piss Factory' by Patti Smith

Patti Smith is the precursor to the iconic rock chicks of the 1980s. This song has Patti’s sassy and grungy voice telling us the story of a woman’s journey through a menial job where she’s told to stay in her own lane and follow the rules. She tells them all to basically shove it, and either take her better way or hit the road. She isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and she’ll stand up for herself, no questions asked.

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"Hey sister, you just movin' too fast,

You screwin' up the quota,

You doin' your piece work too fast,

Now you get off your mustang sally

You ain't goin' nowhere, you ain't goin' nowhere."

I lay back. I get my nerve up. I take a swig of Romilar

And walk up to hot s**t Dot Hook and I say

"Hey, hey sister, it don't matter whether I do labor fast or slow,

There's always more labor after."

Kayla Baptista is a writer who covers pop culture, astrology, and relationship topics.