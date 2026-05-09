70s Girls Who Grew Up In The Bell-Bottom Era Still Get Fired Up By These 5 Songs

Last updated on May 09, 2026

Girl who grew up in bell-bottom era. Tolu Akinyemi | Unsplash
Advertisement

Being a girl in 70s involved bell-bottoms swishing around your ankles and a feeling that a world of opportunity was going to open for women in a way it never had before. This era in music was when women started to tell the truth from the top of their lungs. 

Music about everything from their bodies, their relationships, the society that has been holding them back, and the lives they wanted so desperately to live. If you grew up dancing in your room, using your hairbrush as a microphone to 'stick it to the man', these songs might sound a little familiar. These are the songs that taught (and continue to teach) a generation of girls how to be anti-establishment and unapologetically loud. Get ready for a serious flashback and bask in the songs that defined an era of women who were blossoming into early feminists and refused to be silent anymore.

Advertisement

70s girls who grew up in the bell-bottom era still get fired up by these 5 songs:

1. 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' from the movie Grease

Rizzo is, of course, the resident bad girl and leader of the Pink Ladies in the iconic movie, Grease. Stockard Channing has a grungy, truly bad girl vibe. This song is about Rizzo’s reputation, her limits, and her desire to be more than what people peg her for. This scene is also happening during her pregnancy scare with Kenickie, so it’s a really powerful ballad about perception and image in the world of Rydell High.

"I could hurt someone like me
Out of spite or jealousy
I don't steal, and I don't lie
But I can feel, and I can cry
A fact I'll bet you never knew
But to cry in front of you
That's the worst thing I could do."

Advertisement

2. 'I’m Every Woman' by Chaka Khan

young woman wearing bell bottom jeans holding a vinyl record Sydney Sang / Pexels

Chaka Khan is a quintessential female voice within the 1970s music scene. She has a big, powerful voice that exudes confidence. Chaka’s personal style on stage is very 70s as well, utilizing the bright colors and natural beauty that defined the decade.

"I'm every woman,
It's all in me
Anything you want done, baby,
I'll do it naturally
I'm every woman,
It's all in me
I can read your thoughts right now,
Everyone from A to Z"

Advertisement

RELATED: If You Think The 70s Were Only 30 Years Ago, You Probably Say These 11 Things Often

3. 'The Pill' by Loretta Lynn

If you like feminist anthems, this is definitely one that you should give a listen to. "The Pill" by Loretta Lynn is a song all about a woman gaining back her independence once she gets on ‘the pill,' also known as birth control. She doesn’t want to be tied down to someone or to children while her baby daddy wines and dines the rest of the young eligible ladies. The lyrics alone are a total 70s baby-free love anthem.

"This old maternity dress I've got
Is goin' in the garbage
The clothes I'm wearin' from now on
Won't take up so much yardage
Miniskirts, hot pants, and a few little fancy frills
Yeah, I'm makin' up for all those years
Since I've got the pill"

4. 'I Am Woman' by Helen Reddy

young people standing in a record store Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Advertisement

This is a fun country-style empowerment song. Helen Reddy has a classic country voice with a '70s flair. This is a collective women's empowerment song. She isn’t just representing herself in her situation; she is singing about all women who are beaten down but rise back up to the top.

"I am woman, hear me roar
In numbers too big to ignore
And I know too much to go back an' pretend
'Cause I've heard it all before
And I've been down there on the floor
No one's ever gonna keep me down again"

RELATED: People Who Grew Up Listening to 60s & 70s Music Almost Always Have These 10 Cool Personality Traits

5. 'Piss Factory' by Patti Smith

Patti Smith is the precursor to the iconic rock chicks of the 1980s. This song has Patti’s sassy and grungy voice telling us the story of a woman’s journey through a menial job where she’s told to stay in her own lane and follow the rules. She tells them all to basically shove it, and either take her better way or hit the road. She isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and she’ll stand up for herself, no questions asked.

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Traits Of An Introverted Intuitive, The Rarest & Most Intelligent Personality

"Hey sister, you just movin' too fast,
You screwin' up the quota,
You doin' your piece work too fast,
Now you get off your mustang sally
You ain't goin' nowhere, you ain't goin' nowhere."
I lay back. I get my nerve up. I take a swig of Romilar
And walk up to hot s**t Dot Hook and I say
"Hey, hey sister, it don't matter whether I do labor fast or slow,
There's always more labor after."

RELATED: 11 Things People In The 1970s Did That Made Them Way Happier Than Us

Kayla Baptista is a writer who covers pop culture, astrology, and relationship topics.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
If You Grew Up In The 80s, You Probably Wore Out Your Sony Walkman Rewinding These 30 Girl Power Songs
People Raised In The 60s & 70s Completely Ignore 11 Things That Everyone Else Gets Upset About
9 Reasons People Raised In The 60s & 70s Were The Last Kids With A Beautiful Childhood Only They Controlled
Loading...