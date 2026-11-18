Music is art, but it's so much more than that. For empathetic, sensitive people, it's also something they feel deeply.

To them, it's a full-body experience and an emotional upheaval in some cases. Luckily, there are playlists for people with the ability to feel music deeply, including some of these iconic 80s songs they play on repeat.

The 80s songs that people who feel music deeply listen to on repeat:

1. 'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush

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While it was technically released, and admittedly loved, in 1985, there's something interesting about its modern-day revival. Included in the soundtrack for season 4 of Netflix's "Stranger Things," "Running Up That Hill" was a character's actual lifeline. It's a fictional story, but our favorite songs can evoke similar emotions.

"Music is a great mnemonic because it tugs at our heartstrings," neuroscience professor and opera singer Dr. Indre Viskontas explained. "When we feel strong emotions, we tend to build stronger memories for whatever triggered them."

Songs like this are nostalgic for people who grew up in the 80s, allowing them to time travel back to a different time when they listen to it. But they're also newly emotional and powerful for empathetic listeners today.

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2. 'Purple Rain' by Prince

Prince songs like this have been popularized, so you'll probably still hear hits like "Purple Rain" on the radio. Despite the popularity, there's still something niche and intimate about the stories of its lyrics and the emotion its melodies evoke.

This song specifically paints a picture of existentialism, where the listener imagines being at the end of the world with someone they love deeply. It's connecting in that way, because even if they're listening on their own, there's a sense of belonging through the song that makes them feel less alone.

3. 'True Colors' by Cyndi Lauper

This 1986 track by Cyndi Lauper is one of a kind, not just in the catalog of 80s songs, but for Cyndi herself. It's less bold and more anticipatory than her other tracks, but is still tailored toward the intimacy that emotional, empathetic listeners connect with deeply.

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She even says herself, "I wanted to speak to a human being in the most tender spot... I had to learn the power of a whisper."

It feels novel and special from an artist like her to get something truly tender and vulnerable. And that's part of what makes it a no-skip song on many empathetic people's playlists.

4. 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' by Bonnie Tyler

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This 1983 track, first released in the U.K. and then later in the U.S., is the embodiment of a tearjerker. It's a power ballad among many love songs in the 80s, yet it stands on its own as a strong combination of huge sounds and anticipation.

Some even call this track the "most dramatic pop song" ever written, bringing a new kind of tenderness and emotion to songs that usually lean on melodies for listeners' attention. For a sensitive person already feeling their emotions deeply, storytelling and lyrics in songs like this just hit differently.

5. 'Forever Young' by Alphaville

Being moved by music is strongly researched for its therapeutic benefits and memory retrieval. It's a real-life experience that people who feel music deeply experience every time they open Spotify or pull out their headphones.

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"Forever Young" is one of those songs that creates meaning, pulling on someone's thoughts about aging or making them think about the existentialist debate of getting older. The lump in your throat you feel while listening doesn't necessarily mean someone is sad. They're feeling the song and its meaning, giving themselves an experience.

6. 'Pictures Of You' by The Cure

Music is powerful for healing while grieving. It gives people a way to find acceptance while the beast of grief still lingers in every waking moment of their lives. Hearing lyrics that resonate is one thing, but feeling a song's emotion without taking note of the story written into it is another.

It's sensitive people, usually those who have experiences of the artist themselves, who see these songs on an entirely different, much more intense level. "Pictures Of You," included on The Cure's 1989 album, is just one of many songs about grief out in the world.

But there's something particularly intense and resonant with listeners, even today. There may be no moving on from grief, but music and songs like this make it an experience worth healing from in the ordinary moments of our lives.

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7. 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)' by Whitney Houston

This is an example of a song whose lyrics tell a very different story from the melodies and sounds our ears process. It's an upbeat dance track, but the melodrama of the story behind the lyrics is a different experience.

That's part of why it sticks as a true experience for people sensitive to art and music, because it requires both sides of their brains to be processing at the same time, as most songs do.

Released in 1987, this instant hit hasn't lost its traction. It's still a wedding and karaoke staple, but for people who feel music intensely, it's also something they can find a reason to be solemn about while listening.

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8. 'Live To Tell' by Madonna

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According to a 2023 study, childhood trauma in most forms can predict more sensitivity to emotions and anxiety later in life. So, not only do stories of "childhood scars," as Madonna puts it, bring up old feelings and memories, but the song itself pulls on the intensity and sensitivity of these people as listeners.

They come back to the song because it evokes something that a superficial pop song on the radio can't always do for them.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.