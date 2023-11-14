Whether your favorite pair of shoes is a sexy stiletto or sporty sneakers, your shoes say A LOT about your personality. After all, footwear is all about the outfits, and every woman feels her best when she's dressed well.

Women love to buy new shoes for a hot date, but many don't realize the kind of message their shoes are sending — especially on a first date. What you wear can affect his first impression of you, and if you make a bad first impression, that might mean no second date for you.

Studies show that the average woman has approximately 19 pairs of shoes ... and each sends a different signal. I wonder how many Carrie Bradshaw has?

What your shoes reveal about you on a first date:

1. High heels

A woman walking in stilettos has a purpose! If you're rocking high heels, you see yourself as sophisticated and sexy. You ooze confidence and walk around 9-inch heels FREELY. Any man who sees you is going to know you mean business, and that he better watch out if he messes anything up with you.

2. Flats

The lady in flats doesn't like to dress for attention — she's practical AND comfortable. Ballet flats, in particular, also SCREAM feminity! They can be worn in all environments AND dressed up or down depending on your outfit. Plus, they fit in your bag and are perfect as a backup for nights out when your feet can't handle the heels anymore!

3. Knee-high boots

In the winter months, every woman needs a good, traditional pair of black knee-high boots. They show that you're daring, powerful, and not afraid to be noticed. (And they look super sexy both flat and high.) They can make any pair of jeans look 10X fancier.

4. Black shoes

A woman who exclusively wears black shoes says is a bit conservative and sophisticated. You're a quiet and down-to-earth and maybe even a career woman who simply doesn't want to bring attention to your looks. He's going to respect that you stick to the same thing, and you know what you like.

5. Bright shoes (with colors and patterns)

Bright colors (like red!) and crazy designs (like leopard print!) show that you're confident, wild, and ready to party. You're unique and not afraid to be the center of attention!

6. Sneakers

Sneakers show that you're athletic, down to earth, and not bothered by what people think. You're into fitness. You're outdoorsy. And you're totally not afraid to get a little dirty! It shows you're prepared for anything, so he'll expect a date like no other.

Alex Alexander is a pseudonym. The author of this article is known to YourTango but is choosing to remain anonymous.