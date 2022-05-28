The Ancient Egyptian Healing Method That Relieves Anxiety & Stress From The Inside Out

By Patricia Bonnard — Written on May 28, 2022
Photo: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com
Seichem healing is a method of energy healing that dates back to ancient Egypt and the Middle East. It was around long before the time of Reiki and existed well before the 1980s era of contemporary practitioners who were prominent in bringing Seichem healing to the western world.
The words Seichem, Seichim, and SKHM all refer to essentially the same energy. The variation in names came about because different people adopted their own way to spell it.
I use Seichim because I offer and teach Sekhem-Seichim Reiki.
While not as well-known as Reiki, Seichem is an effective method for alleviating stress, enhancing relaxation, and helping you discover peace.
When used together, they are particularly effective.
RELATED: 5 Tips For Finding The Best Reiki Practitioner For You
What can Seichem energy do?
All energy healing modalities access and channel universal life force energy for healing, wellness and spiritual aims. They may use other names for it like "source" or "all that there is" but they are all the same energy.
Life force includes an infinite number and variety of frequencies ranging from the low dense frequencies of matter to ultra-high and light waves of the higher realms — mystical, angelic, etc.
Reiki and Seichem fall somewhere within this range.
Each subtle energy healing modality works with a particular frequency of the same life force energy but each has its own character and healing attributes.
Seichem healing is heart-centered.
This is an important feature but not unique. Many modalities are heart-centered because the heart plays such a central role in the creation of coherence, balance, healing and connection.
However, Seichem possesses more distinguishing features such as its ability to increase the practitioner and client's access to mysterial realms, their higher purpose, and the archetypical qualities of love and the divine feminine.
In addition, Seichem facilitates deep cleansing, including the effortless release of trauma without the need to re-experience original traumatic events.
RELATED: Energy Healing Tools To Add To Your Reiki Toolkit For Daily Use
Seichem and Sekhmet
Many people are attracted to Seichem because of its association with an extremely powerful lion-headed Egyptian goddess, Sekhmet.
In fact, she is in the same league as Kali of India and Pele of Hawaii. All three are mighty destroyers and creators. Indeed, Sekhmet's name means "powerful one."
Working with Sekhmet and her energy notably enhances energetic sensations, intuitive perception, and both the potency and speed of healing and transformation.
Seichem Healing in Sekhem-Seichim Reiki (SSR)
Sekhem-Seichim Reiki (SSR) blends both Seichem and Sekhem energies with that of Usui Reiki, significantly expanding the Reiki experience and capacity to heal.
For example, Seichem offers intensification and expansion of the central light column, deeper clearing, and greater access to love.
When practicing, I'll often sense a fullness or centering within my heart center without deliberately putting my attention there.
Advertisement You deserve to be happy! Get help today from the comfort of your home from BetterHelp, the largest therapy service, to change your life for the better.
For its part, Sekhem brings in qualities of universal oneness, integration, harmony and peace. Sometimes it feels as though boundaries peel away when I work with this energy during a healing session or meditation, or through movement and dance.
As the boundaries are released, the feeling is one of connection rather than vulnerability.
SSR yields a faster, more powerful healing. It also offers more support to vision work, spiritual exploration, and resolving deep-seated physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual issues.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Seichem & Reiki together are complementary and powerful
I've noticed a few differences in my experience working with Seichem and Reiki energies. In short, Seichem energy feels heavier and stronger than Reiki.
Compared to Reiki, Seichem busts through energy blockages. The experience isn't shocking or uncomfortable but immediate and complete. Blocks just vanish.
In addition, I sense more emotional qualities in the healing process.
Both are complete systems of their own and when used together, I see some powerful complementary characteristics between these energies.
RELATED: How To Choose Between Reiki And Integrated Energy Therapy (IET)
More for You on YourTango:
Patricia Bonnard, Ph.D., ACC is a certified International Coaching Federation (ICF) leadership coach and a certified Martha Beck life coach. For more information, contact her or visit her website.
Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!
This article was originally published at https://www.starchaser-healingarts.com/what-is-seichem-healing/. Reprinted with permission from the author.