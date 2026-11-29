What makes a gift feel cheap actually has very little to do with the price. A study in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that people don’t always prefer more expensive gifts.

It really comes down to personal preference. That’s why each generation has its own idea of what a cheap gift is based on what they actually care about.

Different generations disagree on why some gifts feel cheap because they want different things.

You just can’t give the same gift to a boomer and a Gen Zer and expect them to react the same way. Age plays a big role in how much someone appreciates a specific gift, which puts different groups at odds when they try to define what makes one cheap.

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Boomers think cheap gifts don’t take much effort and have no real purpose.

Baby boomers are a pretty practical generation overall, so they’re usually the most likely to think a gift feels cheap when it really is inexpensive. They don’t expect you to spend beyond what you can, but if you bought their gift last minute at the dollar store, they are not gonna like it.

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Much of a gift’s value comes from its usefulness for boomers. YouGov’s 2025 Holiday Spending survey showed that they prefer receiving clothes, followed by food and books. They don’t really care about how cute a gift looks if they can’t do anything with it.

Unsurprisingly, boomers also like tangible gifts. According to a Wells Fargo survey, they’re the generation that likes giving and receiving digital cash the least. If they can’t hold a gift in their hands and see its value right away, it’s going to feel cheap to them.

Gen X feels like random gifts that don’t mean anything to them are cheap.

Gen X has a pretty similar opinion on cheap gifts to boomers. They’re also fans of practical gifts like clothes, according to YouGov. They don’t mind receiving digital cash as much, but they’re still outnumbered by younger generations, as Wells Fargo noted.

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One important distinction for Gen X comes from the thought behind a gift. The Guardian interviewed multiple members of each generation about the kind of gifts they want to receive. A 52-year-old Gen Xer named Jane said, “I don’t care at all what I get, as long as someone has gone shopping with me in mind.”

What matters the most to Gen X is intentionality. A more costly gift isn’t going to impress them if it feels generic. Cheap gifts leave them feeling overlooked, regardless of the price.

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Millennials’ idea of a cheap gift is something thoughtless, not something inexpensive.

It’s safe to say gifting is a big deal to millennials. In their 2026 Black Friday-Cyber Monday Survey, Deloitte found that they’ll make up 34% of spending on holiday gifts, which is more than any other generation.

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That doesn’t mean millennials expect expensive gifts, though. Data from Mastercard’s Shopper Snapshot shows that they’re open to giving secondhand gifts. At 55%, they’re also the generation that’s most likely to think they give a gift just by showing up, according to Empower’s Going Rate study.

Like Gen X, millennials don’t really pay attention to the price tag when they think about how cheap a gift is or isn’t. They like personalized gifts that take some thought. Nice wrapping that makes the gift look even fancier than it actually is doesn’t hurt either.

Gen Z thinks a cheap gift is one that’s easily forgotten with nothing special about it.

Older folks might think Gen Z is hard to please, but that’s not necessarily true. Research from Visa showed that most of Gen Z wants to spend their gift-giving budget pretty equally on tangible items and experiences.

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Deloitte’s data presents an interesting contradiction, though. Gen Z apparently has the least money to spend this holiday season, but is also the most interested in giving luxury gifts. This could mean they’re being more selective about gifting so they can spend more money on the people closest to them.

Gen Z might have the most expensive taste. Luxury gifts obviously aren’t cheap, and most experiences aren’t either. But they also clearly care about memorable gifts that stand out. Their version of a cheap gift is one that could have come from anyone.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.