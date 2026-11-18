You might have noticed that after years of embracing the latest technology, people are starting to turn back to analog habits that remind them of a simpler time. While it’s usually older millennials and Gen Xers making the switch, it’s piqued younger people’s interest, too.

These habits might seem unnecessary and even strange in a digital world, but there’s something comforting about them that draws people in. Maybe innovation isn’t all it’s cracked up to be after all.

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Gen X and older millennials are making 6 old-school habits cool again, and even younger gens are taking notice:

1. Dropping by a friend’s house just to visit

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At some point, showing up at a friend’s house unannounced went from a nice gesture to totally rude. It’s like people think that if you can text beforehand, you definitely should.

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It’s important for people to think about their friend’s personality before they do this, though, no matter how old they are. Some folks just aren’t fans of people dropping by for a visit with no warning.

But when it feels right, surprise visits are a good idea. As psychology professor Catherine Bagwell, PhD, noted, “In the face of life’s challenges, having a close friend to turn to seems to be a buffer or protective factor against some of the negative outcomes we might otherwise see.”

And if you really want to take a page out of Gen Xers' handbook, make sure you've got an Entenmann's crumb cake or pound cake on hand, just in case you get a drop by.

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2. Cooking meals at home instead of ordering takeout

Sometimes it’s hard to turn down the convenience of takeout, especially when you’re tired at the end of a long day. But Gen X and older millennials remember a time before DoorDash and Uber Eats, when there really wasn’t another option.

I’m far from an expert cook, and I think a lot of my fellow Gen Zers feel the same way. But there’s something so satisfying about eating food that you made yourself. Knowing you’re capable of that brings a special sense of accomplishment.

Aside from the confidence boost, cooking at home also has major health benefits and can usually save you some money, too. There are a lot of reasons people are choosing to make it a higher priority.

3. Keeping phones away from the dinner table

If there’s one thing I can’t stand, it’s people who refuse to put their phones down when they’re eating a meal with their loved ones. My generation is known for constantly scrolling. But if we can check our phones whenever we want to, is it really necessary to do it in the middle of dinner?

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Although our phones are meant to keep us connected, they can have the opposite effect. Psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn said, “There is a real and detectable benefit from putting your phone away when you’re spending time with friends and family.”

Older generations didn’t have to choose between checking Instagram and having face-to-face interactions back in the day. But even now, you have to admit that looking at a phone can’t beat laughing with a friend in person.

4. Reading real books before bed

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I personally believe that there’s nothing better than holding a physical copy of a book in your hands and flipping through the pages as you get lost in the story. Just like we’ve all heard over and over again, there are a bunch of health benefits to reading that back up my opinion.

It’s an especially good habit to develop before bed since the light from screens can disrupt your sleep, but there’s definitely never a bad time to pick up a book.

Gen X and older millennials have been trying to bring books back for a while now. Ironically, younger people are catching on because the community of readers on social media has exploded.

5. Not sharing everything on social media

At this point, it would honestly be difficult to make an argument for using social media at all. It’s a breeding ground for comparison and bullying where it’s hard to distinguish what’s real and what’s fake.

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Social media is especially hard on younger generations, who are the most likely to use it. The James W. Curran Dean of Public Health at Emory University, M. Daniele Fallin, PhD, said, “A lot of youth say that social media is too much for them, but often this realization comes after significant negative experiences.”

Older folks didn’t have to navigate growing up while being constantly visible online, and it’s not something that they want to start now. They’re showing people my age that it’s totally fine to keep some things private.

6. Learning new things without looking them up online

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It may be hard for my fellow Gen Zers to believe, but there was a time when you couldn’t use Google to find something you hadn’t done before and quickly find either a written or video tutorial, depending on what you preferred.

Older generations had access to books, of course, but they learned new skills by just trying them out and hoping for the best. A 2012 study found that learning by trial and error improves memory, so they were better off for it.

Being a beginner feels weird and kind of embarrassing. It would be much more comfortable to learn faster with the help of the internet. But when people just jump right in and see what they can do, amazing things can happen.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.