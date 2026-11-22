Boomers and Gen Xers were raised believing certain social habits were just part of being a decent human. They showed up, offered help, remembered their manners, and didn't make a big deal out of it. These little acts of common courtesy were simply expected.

But while Boomers and Gen X consider them basic good manners, Gen Z often finds these kinds of habits completely exhausting. After growing up with so many demands on their attention, younger adults tend to protect their time and energy more.

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Pew Research Center has documented how texting became a major part of younger people's communication habits, showing how much expectations around staying in touch have changed. So, what seems like common courtesy to older generations can feel like one more exhausting obligation on an already packed to-do list.

Boomers and Gen X consider these 6 habits common courtesy, even when Gen Z finds them exhausting:

1. Answering phone calls without a warning text first

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For boomers and Gen X, picking up the phone when it rings is basic manners. If a friend or family member takes the time to reach out, they believe you should always pick up when you're available. Letting a call go to voicemail can come across as dismissive, especially when there's no obvious reason not to answer.

Unexpected phone calls can be a tiny jump scare to Gen Z, however. Unless someone has texted first to explain what's going on, they usually prefer to handle the situation through messages. They just don't see the point in being reachable 24/7.

2. Making small talk with complete strangers

Whether boomers and Gen Xers are chatting with a cashier or striking up a conversation with a neighbor, they see these little interactions as easy ways to make others feel welcome. They aren't necessarily looking to become best friends. Exchanging a few pleasantries is simply polite.

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Sometimes, Gen Z would rather keep their head down and enjoy a little peace. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General found that commuters who talked to strangers actually reported having a more positive experience than those who stayed quiet. Maybe there's something to those seemingly pointless conversations after all, even if younger generations aren't eager to start them.

3. Showing up early instead of right on time

Being early is a way for boomers and Gen Xers to demonstrate respect. They often believe showing up 10 to 15 minutes early shows that they value other people's time. Research has also explored the relationship between personality traits like conscientiousness and punctuality, helping explain why some people take being on time more seriously than others.

A 2006 study published in the Journal of Research in Personality examined the connection between personality traits, conscientiousness, and how early or late people arrived for appointments. Gen Z doesn't share that same enthusiasm for being early. If something starts at 3 p.m., what's the point of arriving at 2:45 p.m. and spending 15 minutes standing around and waiting awkwardly?

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4. Sending handwritten thank-you cards

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Writing a card or letter by hand is a thoughtful way that boomers and Gen Xers show their appreciation. Taking the time to draft a personal note makes the gesture feel so much more meaningful. A quick text is fine, but putting pen to paper shows they really went the extra mile.

Gen Z, however, might struggle to understand why saying thank you requires a trip to the mailbox. They're perfectly happy sending a message or expressing their gratitude in person.

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5. Bringing a gift every time they visit someone

Showing up empty-handed when someone invites them over can feel like a major etiquette violation to boomers and Gen Xers. Whether it's bringing a bottle of wine to dinner or picking up dessert for a family gathering, a gift recognizes the effort someone put into welcoming them.

A 2024 study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology found that receiving small gifts can provide more emotional comfort than having a supportive conversation, showing just how much a thoughtful gesture can mean to someone. Younger generations might find other ways to show they care, though, because they don't always think a casual invitation comes with a gifting obligation.

6. Responding to every message right away

Boomers and Gen Xers tend to treat unanswered messages like an unfinished conversation. If someone takes the time to check in or make plans, they believe the right thing to do is respond rather than leave the other person wondering. Even a quick acknowledgment is better than radio silence.

On the other hand, Gen Z doesn't agree that an unread notification is a social emergency. With messages coming in from family, friends, coworkers, and multiple different group chats, responding to everyone becomes nearly a full-time job. It's not personal. They just can't be constantly available to everyone who's trying to reach them.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.