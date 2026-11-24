Society is constantly changing and transforming, but many of our social norms remain the same.

The things we find inappropriate in public or the basic manners we choose to follow are things that shape our experiences. But there are plenty of unspoken social rules young people follow that older generations don't quite understand.

7 unspoken social rules Gen Z follows that don't make a lot of sense to older people

1. Phone calls are for emergencies, texts are for everything else

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Many Gen Zers are actively battling phone anxiety in their personal lives and at work. They'd much rather get a long email from someone so they have time to respond to it. They'd rather receive a text from a parent than an unexpected phone call.

"For Gen Zers, impromptu phone calls are viewed as an intrusion," psychotherapist Duygu Balan says. "The narrative is 'How dare you feel entitled to cold call me when you can use the same device to text me!' A cold call feels like gambling with a blind pack: It is impossible to estimate what the demands will be, how much emotional investment the interaction will require, and how much time it will take."

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Gen Zers appreciate the ease of offline conversations through text and email, but they're also trying to compensate for how much they struggle with social skills that older generations learned early on. While Gen Xers and boomers believe phone calls and face-to-face conversations are much better, Gen Z wants the buffer of a screen to chat.

2. Showing someone a photo isn't an invitation to keep scrolling

Gen Zers know the horror of showing a photo in their camera roll to someone and watching them continue to scroll. Despite all the values around privacy that older generations have, they don't always respect or understand digital privacy.

Gen Zers are adamant about protecting the things their phones. It's a small unspoken rule, but in some situations, it can feel like a big invasion of privacy when it's overstepped.

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3. The talking phase happens before a first date

There are all sorts of somewhat strange rules about dating for Gen Z. With many Gen Zers meeting their partners online or through a dating app, there's a whole set of unspoken rules for how to navigate the early stages of talking and dating, and even becoming exclusive.

To boomers and Gen Xers, dating might happen right from the first date. If you go out with someone, you're technically "dating" them.

But for Gen Zers, there's a stage that happens before that: the talking stage. You get to know someone from the comfort of your phone before committing to meeting them in person. Before you spend money or time with someone in real life, you figure out if you're even compatible.

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4. You 'soft launch' a partner before you 'hard launch' them on social media

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Plenty of people use their social media profiles as status symbols. So, posting about a partner or having a photo of your ex on social media is a big deal, especially to young people who do a lot of their communication digitally.

A Pew Research Center survey says that more than 50% of people on social media even admit to checking up on an ex's pages frequently to see what's going on in their lives. No wonder the unspoken rules around dating on social media are so prevalent.

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You "soft launch" someone when you're dating before you officially "hard launch" them with a clear picture of their face. It's a protective measure for some to avoid deleting or walking back early posts, but it's also just digital etiquette.

There's a performance to dating online and sharing a partner with social media that many young people don't take lightly. And in some cases, it's what makes starting a new relationship fun.

5. If you're getting paid for a 9-to-5, you leave right at 5 p.m.

Quiet quitting trends among Gen Z workers reveal just how important work-life balance is. They'd even prefer to take a little pay cut if it meant having more personal time to enjoy their lives, according to a LinkedIn survey.

Gen Zers prefer hybrid work because of this flexibility, but they also aren't afraid to carve it out for themselves. To many, work-life balance means doing what they're paid to do and choosing to leave right at 5 p.m., instead of overworking themselves for the sake of proving loyalty.

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But for boomers who have been socialized into putting work over personal time, it's confusing. They've spent decades of their careers working for the flexibility that Gen Z expects from the moment they step into the office. Is it unfair, or a sign of the changing times?

6. Wearing headphones means you don't want to talk

While boomers go out into the world looking for chances to connect and find small glimpses of community, Gen Zers keep to themselves. They might make a connection with a barista at the coffee shop they go to every morning, but if they're leaving the house in headphones, it's a pretty clear signal that they're hoping to avoid small talk.

They might be listening to someone else talk in their ears in a YouTube video or podcast, but the mental effort and exercise it takes to speak isn't practiced. It's something older generations are already complaining about: Gen Zers just don't know how to make small talk.

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7. Reading a text and not responding sends a message

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Plenty of older people may leave their read receipts on and open messages before they have a chance to respond to them. But Gen Zers are very careful.

To their generation, being left "on read" without a response sends a message. For some, it's "you made me mad." For others, it might even be, "you left me on read, so now I'm going to make you wait for a response, too."

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No matter how the message, or lack of message, is interpreted, it's clear that Gen Z's digital communication rules look a lot different than older generations'. It might not be the end of the world for Gen Xers and boomers, but for young people, it's enough to threaten their fear of not belonging, according to a 2004 study.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.