What Your Cat’s Color Reveals About Its Spiritual Gifts, According To An Energy Alchemist

Cats have long been associated with magic and spirituality. Some people believe they have a foot — or paw — in the spirit realm. Others think the presence of a cat brings good luck, and in many ancient societies and cultures, deliberately harming a cat was said to bring misfortune. Throughout history, people have believed cats had special powers to predict the weather and even death.

Mariya Nurislamova, a healer and energy alchemist, also believes that felines have special powers, and in a recent video, explained how their unique energy gifts vary based on the color of their fur.

Here's what your cat's color reveals about its spiritual gifts:

1. Black cats

ju_see | Shutterstock

Perhaps the cat color most associated with magic and witches, black cats have gotten somewhat of a bad rep. You've likely heard the old wives' tale that a black cat crossing your path brings bad luck, but according to Nurislamova, they are actually the "ultimate protectors."

"They shield you from negative energy, enhance psychic abilities, and act as powerful energetic guardians," she explained. "If you're intuitive or do energy work, a black cat will amplify your gifts and keep you safe."

2. White cats

AntMak | Shutterstock

Whether your feline is a fluffy Persian or cuddly ragdoll, white cats are said to be "pure light beings." "They bring peace, emotional balance, and angelic energy into your home," Nurislamova said. "These cats help with deep healing, removing stress, and lifting your vibration to higher frequencies."

All cats, regardless of their color, have some ability to remove stress. A 2019 study found that petting a cat for as little as 10 minutes a day decreases cortisol levels, a hormone associated with stress. But if you are particularly overwhelmed, white cats have extra-special stress-releving powers.

3. Orange cats

Kamyshnikova Viktoria | Shutterstock

Often considered the most chaotic of the cats, orange felines are known to be affectionate and playful. In ancient Egypt, orange cats were associated with the sun, and said to bring good luck and vitality.

According to Nurislamova, they are "mental healers and catalysts for personal growth." If you struggle with negative thought patterns, this is the cat for you, as she said they "shift limiting beliefs" and "encourage confidence and bold self-expression."

4. Grey cats

Review News | Shutterstock

Grey cats' striking silver coats often shimmer in the light, making them appear especially ethereal. Like white cats, these felines have a powerful calming effect. "They bring grounding energy, soothe household tensions, and provide comfort during grief or emotional distress," Nurislamova asserted.

5. Calico cats

juhu.20 | Shutterstock

Calico cats feature an eye-catching combination of black, orange, and white fur. While not mentioned by Nurislamova, these multi-colored felines are not without their own spiritual gifts.

They are "associated with balance and harmony, thanks to their harmonious blend of colors," Witches Lore explained. "They can be called upon to help create equilibrium in various aspects of life, from personal relationships to internal emotional states."

6. Tuxedo cats

Dreamfinity Lt | Shutterstock

Named for their black and white fur resembling formal wear, these felines are all about duality and balance. "Their distinct coloration represents the balance between light and shadow," Witches Lore said. "Tuxedo cats excel in spellwork involving clarity and discernment," and are especially helpful when you must see through illusions or uncover hidden truths.

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.