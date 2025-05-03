What The Side Of The Bed You Sleep On Says About Your Personality, According To Research

How many of us have been told that we've woken up on the "wrong side" of the bed if we're in a bad mood? Having a solid sleep hygiene routine can be the key to sleeping well, but that's not the only factor at play regarding how we sleep. Research has shown that where we sleep speaks volumes about who we are.

According to a TikTok post from "The Nobody's" podcast, hosts Ryan and Daniel Omoto referenced sleep expert and psychologist Hope Bastine, who asserted that the side of the bed a person sleeps on (when you're looking at the bed, not when you're in it) says a lot about who they are as a person.

Research has found that the side of the bed you sleep on can reveal a lot about your personality.

Left side

KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA | Pexels

Bastine found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more cheerful, more confident, and are harder workers. In an article from Cosmopolitan, Bastine stated, “People who sleep on the left are likely to be more cheerful than their right-side counterparts." She added, "A positive outlook allows lefties to be more capable at dealing with a heavy workload, which means they’re not as easily fazed by a stressful day. Those who sleep on the left believe they are calmer than their partner in a crisis and are more confident in general."

A 2012 survey by U.K. hotel chain Premier Inn, as reported on by Sleep.com, confirmed Bastine's assertions. After surveying 3,000 adults, they linked left-side-of-the-bed sleepers with more right-brained personalities. Meaning, they are people who tend to lean more creative than analytical and who are also simply more happy-go-lucky, in general.

According to News Letter, "The research stated that 'over a quarter of people who snooze on the left side of the bed feel they have a really positive outlook on life in general.'" That optimism makes them happier about a lot of things in life, including work. The outlet noted that 31% of left-side-of-the-bed sleepers love their jobs compared to just 18% of right-side-of-the-bed sleepers. They even tend to lean left when it comes to politics!

Right side

Susannah Townsend | Canva Pro

Bastine noted that people who sleep on the right side of the bed tend to be more grounded and make more money than left-side sleepers, even though they aren't as happy with their work. Perhaps that dislike of work is the reason, according to the Premier Inn survey, right-side-of-the-bed sleepers are more likely to own their own businesses and be their own bosses, because a traditional workplace just does not match their personality.

When it comes to right-side sleepers, Bastine told Cosmopolitan, "They’re also more likely to be grounded and be prepared for worst-case scenarios, making left- and right-siders a match made in heaven."

HuffPost even reported on a 2015 survey by mattress company Sealy that doubly confirmed this, noting that right-side-of-the-bed sleepers were happily more introverted than the social butterfly lefties and were generally not morning people, often waking up "grumpy." And for some reason, according to the Premier Inn survey, they prefer to drink wine over beer when they have the option. Sounds like the analytical right siders like to indulge, and why shouldn't they with all that extra money they are earning?

Middle

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Although there isn't much research on people who prefer to take a middle-of-the-road approach to their sleep hygiene and simply starfish pose right in the center of the bed, it makes sense that mattress retailer Zoma would assert that they are more "balanced and adaptable" compared to their left and right counterparts.

The retailer noted that middle sleepers value harmony and are considered "peacemakers" among their friends and family. They also tend to be more "open-minded" and willing to see the gray in between most of life's issues. Zoma's theory seems to be confirmed by mattress company Dreams. They affirmed that a middle-of-the-bed sleeper is anything but selfish, stating they are always "eager to listen to anyone that needs to talk or help anyone that needs a hand." Adding, "Surprisingly, [they] probably don’t really like to be the centre of attention."

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.