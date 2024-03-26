How to be successful on your terms.
By Moira Hutchison
Last updated on Mar 26, 2024
Photo: DAPA Images,Los Muertos Crew | Canva
We have so many habits that we don't even realize. It’s been said that successful people merely have successful habits. Success takes time, and habits repeat themselves over time. Your habits each serve to move you closer to success or make success more challenging. There are only 24 hours in a day, so it’s not possible to have an unlimited number of habits. Choosing the most effective habits is a big responsibility! Here are some habits to add to your life to increase your success.
Here are 8 tiny life coach-approved habits that guarantee success:
1. Make a "to-do" list each night
Start the day with a bang by having carefully chosen your activities and priorities for the following day. You’ll sleep better by having one less thing on your mind and you’ll get more done by not spending your morning trying to plan your day.
2. Ruthlessly prioritize your activities
No matter what your goal might be, there's one action that is more important than the rest. Determine that action and make it your focus until it is complete. After making your to-do list, chisel it down to the most important activity and start your day there. While others are focused on doing what’s easiest, you’ll be working on what’s most effective. The difference is considerable.
3. Get 7-8 hours of sleep
Many claim to do just fine on 4-6 hours of sleep, but recent studies have shown that no one is as effective with six hours of sleep, as they are with seven. If you’re getting less than seven hours each night, you’re under-performing.
4. Meditate or pray each day
Getting in touch with your spirituality is important to your creativity and the overall balance in your life. 15 minutes a day provides a nice break and the opportunity to regroup.
5. Review your goals at least once per day
Continue to remind yourself of your objectives. Your brain is wonderful at finding solutions, so keep reminding it of the primary challenge in your life. Reviewing your goals creates and maintains a target.
6. Review your day each night
Imagine how much easier life would be if you avoided making the same mistakes. Reviewing your day and acknowledging your successes and failures is an effective way to avoid making the same errors over and over. Start with the morning and work sequentially through your day. Ask yourself, “What could I have done better?” Establish a more effective alternative for the next time. Also, be sure to review your successes. Labeling them as such will increase the likelihood of them happening again.
7. Exercise daily
Exercise not only strengthens your health but also improves your alertness and self-esteem. The vast majority of successful people report exercising each day, rain or shine. It doesn’t matter when you exercise, but most high-achievers make time in the morning.
8. Practice mindfulness
Mindfulness is all the rage today, but the idea has been around for at least 2500 years. Mindfulness is detached awareness of your surroundings and thoughts. It’s keeping your mind on the task at hand. Avoid worrying about the future or regretting the past. Your day will be more productive and enjoyable. Take control of your habits. Your habits are behaviors that are repeated over and over without requiring willpower. You'll likely brush your teeth every night without any mental turmoil. The same ease can be accomplished with other tasks, like exercise. Start small and with only a single habit. Build and expand as each activity becomes ingrained. Consider your current habits. Are they bringing you closer to success or making success less likely?
Moira Hutchison is a mindfulness coach, energy healer, and hypnotherapist at Wellness With Moira.