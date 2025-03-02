Whether you tuned into shows like "Friends," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," or "Frasier," 90s television created lasting memories for many. However, looking back, there were certainly some not-so-realistic aspects of 90s TV shows that left viewers with misguided expectations about life. It's almost like no one told us life was gonna be this way...

In a recent Reddit post, users came together to discuss the lies their favorite shows perpetuated.

Advertisement

Here are 5 lies 90s TV shows tricked millennials into believing about life:

1. Adults often have breakfast with friends before work.

This is the trope that initially inspired the Reddit post. While sitcom characters often meet for a picture-perfect breakfast routine before work, most people's mornings are far more chaotic and a lot less peaceful.

Adults having breakfast at a friend’s apartment before heading off to work is the biggest lie television ever told me. — Maya Rupert (@MayaRupert) August 28, 2024

Ross, Chandler, Joey, and Pheobe may have had time to join Monica and Rachel at their apartment for breakfast, but this practice is pretty unrealistic. Many Reddit users admitted that they rarely have time to eat breakfast at home before work, let alone chat with friends over eggs, bacon, and a cup of coffee.

Advertisement

2. Adults have unlimited free time.

In every sitcom, there's a designated hangout spot where the characters seem to spend the majority of their days. Whether it was a coffee shop, diner, or bar, the friends had no trouble finding time to get together and hang out.

Unfortunately for most of us, free time is a luxury we don’t have. Between work and other responsibilities, daily hangouts are difficult to swing and 2023 research found that less than half of Americans socialize with their friends in person on a daily or weekly basis. A mere 14% — and apparently all 90s TV characters — socialize with their friends every day.

3. It's normal to crawl through someone's window unannounced.

From watching 90s television, you'd truly think that a window is an appropriate way to enter a house. This trope is found in countless shows from "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "Dawson's Creek" to "Boy Meets World."

Advertisement

In reality, however, this is an absolute no-go — unless you want the cops called on you, that is. The idea that friends can just sneak in through a window without any warning is not only awkward but also a little invasive. If you dare try doing this, be ready to either be kicked out immediately or have something swung at you.

4. Everyone leaves their doors unlocked.

Kimmy Gibbler definitely didn't knock on the Tanner's door and Joey and Chandler had no problem at all heading across the hall to steal Monica's food. While not the safest option, especially for characters that resided in New York City, 90s TV shows told us that the door was always unlocked and it was totally normal to enter each other's homes for spontaneous visits without knocking.

Advertisement

In the real world, however, this is a much rarer occurrence — especially nowadays and in major cities. Unfortunately, it's just not a safe practice.

5. Adults have friends that they see every day.

"Adults still having friends is a lie for a lot of people," one user wrote, a common response on Reddit.

Making friends as an adult is certainly challenging — something 90s television neglected to mention. According to data from the Pew Research Center, a slight majority (53%) of adults report having between one and four close friends, while 8% report having only one. Yet, as mentioned in a previous point, even those who have friends struggle to find time to see them.

Advertisement

It's clear that 90s TV shows painted a completely different picture of life and adulthood than most people actually experience — the reality is far more complicated than the sitcoms ever let on.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.