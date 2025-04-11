While working the weekend shifts may seem like a nightmare to some people, it is a dream for others. Nearly one-third of the U.S. labor force does work on the weekends, and they may just be onto something. Although there are no definitive statistics that convey how many people prefer working on the weekends, there are several reasons many people say they will gladly work Saturday, Sunday, or sometimes both!

Even though the reasons will all depend on your industry and the pay differences you’ll receive during the weekends as opposed to the weekdays, some people find that working the weekends is actually more ideal for their lives. As long as you don't mind having an opposite schedule to most nine-to-fivers, it's hard to ignore these benefits.

Here are 5 ways people who work on the weekends actually have it better:

1. Premium pay

Depending on where you work and how busy it gets, some employers will offer higher pay rates for weekend work. So you may actually make more money than you would if you worked a typical Monday to Friday 9-5 schedule.

While the Fair Labor Standards Act doesn't mandate extra pay for weekend work, some employers choose to offer premium pay to incentivize employees to work during that time, especially if they work in the restaurant industry, which tends to get busy on the weekends.

Non-exempt employees, or those entitled to overtime pay and minimum wage protections, must be paid at least one and one-half times their regular rate for hours worked over 40 in a workweek. So, even if they work during the week, they may opt to take on some weekend shifts and make some extra money.

Some employees also prefer to work during slow times, like the weekend, depending on where they work. Others prefer the hustle and bustle since it makes the shift go by faster, and may choose to work during the weekends if they tend to be busier then.

2. More flexibility during the week

Some people prefer to have more flexibility during the week so that they can schedule doctor’s appointments or grocery shopping trips they may not have the time or patience for during the weekend.

Personal appointments you wish to schedule for yourself may be difficult to book during the weekends since more people tend to be off from work and use that time to get all of their errands done.

Stores may also be more crowded, making it more difficult to get all of your shopping done (especially for those of us who are impatient and get overwhelmed by crowds). Taking the weekend shifts may allow you to check things off your list efficiently and stress-free.

3. Less distractions

In some workplaces, the weekends tend to be quieter and have fewer distractions. There may be fewer employees and clients running around, making it easier for workers to focus solely on their work.

Research shows that a significant portion of employees experience distractions frequently, with some studies indicating that nearly half of employees are distracted at least once every 30 minutes.

These distractions easily add up, making it difficult to finish daily tasks. Some people find it easier to work in a quiet environment with no one else around.

4. Better commuting experience

Depending on what time your shift starts, commuting to work on the weekends can be far less stressful than commuting during the week since there is often less traffic on the roads.

It can cut your commuting time by as much as 30 minutes, meaning you won’t have to rush to get out of the house like you would during the week. Saturday and Sunday mornings are usually when most people take the opportunity to sleep in, especially if they have been working all week.

If you work in the early hours of a weekend shift, you can avoid the excruciatingly slow commute while catching up on some much-needed rest during the week.

5. More opportunity for career advancement

In some industries, working weekend shifts will make you stand out from the rest of your colleagues. Your boss may be more likely to notice your hard work, potentially opening the door for career advancement.

If employees are seeking a pay raise or a higher position, they may choose to work during the weekends to make it happen.

Working on weekends shows a commitment to the job and a willingness to be available when needed, which can be a valuable asset for companies. Even if you may have to sacrifice sleeping in and family activities, some workers find it to be worthwhile.

