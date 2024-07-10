Good news, moms! Whether you have to work, want to work, or fall somewhere in-between, a study by the American Psychological Association revealed that a mom who works full time is happier and healthier than her non-working counterparts. Do you know what this means? You can finally let go of the working mom's guilt. Instead, focus on the many benefits working full-time brings to you and your family. Here are seven ways being a full-time mama is just better.

Here are 7 tiny reasons working moms are way happier, according to research:

1. It gives you a bigger sense of purpose

For many moms, their purpose doesn't stop with motherhood. Every woman is created for something special. Most of the time, this something special includes and extends beyond being a mother. Passions, talents, and interests often guide a woman's educational career path and choices. If their purpose beyond motherhood is left unfulfilled, mothers may feel unsatisfied and even resentful.

2. You have more financial control

Working means that you won't be forced to rely solely on the income of your spouse. Mothers who earn a full-time income often feel more confident in their right to make financial choices for their families. Having your own job outside the house (being a mom is, of course, a job in and of itself) means you won't feel guilty about spending someone else's money.

3. You won't lose yourself

Here's the brutal truth. Your identity exists outside of being a mother. Too often, once a woman becomes a mother, she completely loses her own personal and individual identity. Working full-time allows mothers to maintain and nurture their sense of self. As children grow up and discover that they are separate beings from their mothers, having a firm grasp on who you are becomes even more vital. Mothers who don't have their own identity may have a hard time separating and letting their children grow.

4. You can form stronger social connections

Even though being a mother is filled with busy days and a constant companion, you can still feel incredibly lonely and isolated. At the end of a tiring, long day, being proactive about staying connected to friends is super challenging. Working full-time guarantees you a chance to maintain social connections with other adults. For some moms, this is a sanity saver.

5. It gives you a sense of independence

Working full-time can put a woman in the driver's seat of her life. While she may value and appreciate the contribution her spouse brings to her life, she's confident that she doesn't need his influence or support to exist. Mothers who work full-time have a sense of self-sufficiency and self-reliance.

6. Working forces your husband to pick up the slack

One of the most overlooked benefits of being a full-time working mom is the opportunity to cultivate a more involved spouse and dad. For starters, your husband must increase his level of daily involvement in child-rearing. If you want a dual-income family, you both must contribute a fair share to helping care for the kids and the home.

7. You're a special role model for your kids

There's no question about it. Working moms set the bar for having a solid work ethic. They also teach their children the value of prioritizing, decision-making, and sacrifice. Children with full-time working moms learn from an early age that there are rewards for hard work. These include family vacations, educational opportunities, having new school clothes, playing sports, and engaging in other activities that they may have otherwise not. Whether you're a working mom or a stay-at-home mom, guilt is "mommyversal." The good news is that when the benefits of working full-time are closely examined, working moms may discover they have less than they thought to feel guilty about.

Michelle LaRowe is the editor-in-chief of Longhorn Leads, managing the content across their portfolio of nanny sites. She has over 25 years of experience in the nanny industry as a credentialed and award-winning nanny, non-profit executive director, nanny placement agency owner, and parenting author.