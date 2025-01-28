Man Says It’s Time To Normalize Working A Regular Job

In our culture, there’s a belief that you must always be aspiring to more. This is especially noticeable in how people think about careers. It’s as if you can’t possibly be content with what you have and should always be searching for something better.

Nowadays, it seems that if you don't work multiple jobs with zero free time, you aren't a success. But is that really true? One man thinks we should all take a step back and enjoy life a little more outside of the working world because success is not defined by owning your own business.

One man believes it’s time to acknowledge that working a normal job is not a bad thing.

While some over-achievers thrive with the concept that there is always more to be found, some are eschewing the idea that you need to constantly be trying to level up. One person who subscribes to this latter idea is a TikTok creator named Malloy. He made a video discussing the importance of being content where you are if it’s what makes you happy.

DoorZone | Shutterstock

“I wanna normalize for a second, bro; everybody don’t wanna be a business owner,” he insisted. “Everybody don’t wanna LLC. Everybody don’t wanna be this boss person.”

Malloy entered the heart of his argument, saying that some people are okay with paying their bills and working a regular job. “Some people just wanna go to work, get their money, take care of their bills, take care of their family, bro,” he said. Malloy not only said that the idea that everyone really wants to be their own boss is false but added that the importance of being a business owner is really forced on people who aren’t interested.

Hustle culture has made people feel like failures if they aren't hungry for more.

“I don’t know why the narrative [pushed is] that if you work for somebody, or if you don’t work for yourself, you’re a failure,” he said. “Bro, do you know how much stress comes with owning your own business?” he exclaimed. “People who own their own business [are] not gonna tell you about the taxes, the business loan, the credit, all that stuff — the intricate stuff that goes around in the business.”

“All you see is the materialistic, flashy stuff,” he said, referring to the supposed perks of owning your own business that everyone frequently discusses.

“People who own their own business [are] not gonna tell you that the income fluctuates,” he continued.“It ain’t always a steady, like this, you know what I’m saying?” he concluded while moving his hand in a straight line.

An overwhelming majority of TikTok commenters agreed with Malloy.

Nearly all of the comments on Malloy’s video were in agreement with his idea that working a regular job was completely fine and nothing to be ashamed of.

“I want [a] medium-high position where I feel like I’m doing something but not enough where I can’t take an uninterrupted vacation,” one TikToker said. “My life is not about work,” another added. “I work to live, not the other way around.”

A third person said, “I [would] rather get a salary and have great benefits.”

There are both advantages and disadvantages to owning a business that can help each person decide what’s right for them.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to whether or not owning a business is the right choice for you. It’s a personal decision everyone must make after educating themselves on the pros and cons, of which there are many.

Bankrate pointed out that choosing to own your own business can have multiple benefits, like allowing you to have flexible hours, letting you choose what you work on, and, of course, the opportunity to become very successful.

cottonbro studio | Pexels

On the other hand, there are disadvantages to keep in mind as well. Bankrate said that long hours and stress are very real possibilities, as is dealing with an ever-changing income. The legal side of things is also something to keep in mind.

Some people will find that being a business owner is right for them, but there’s no reason everyone needs to feel that way. And, if everyone did, we wouldn’t have a functioning economy. It’s perfectly fine for people to work regular nine-to-fives if that is what they are comfortable with.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.