Let's face it, sometimes you only have five minutes to go from super mom to super alluring. For those occasions when you only have a few moments to spare, follow our experts' advice for how you can feel utterly irresistible in under 300 seconds.

Here are 15 little ways to feel incredibly attractive in 5 minutes or less:

1. Strike a yoga pose

Yoga stimulates blood flow throughout your body, which heightens sensitivity while helping you de-stress. This allows you to focus less on stressors and more on feeling good!

2. Do a quick set of resistance training

While weight training helps you feel toned and strong, lifting weights can also create a surge of testosterone in both men and women, which helps to increase intimate pleasure.

3. Eat foods that increase dopamine levels

Dopamine controls the reward and pleasure center in your brain so eating foods that increase dopamine levels can boost libido. Quality protein sources are great choices. Green tea contains polyphenols that can boost libido and capsaicin, which makes chilies hot can increase libido, too.

4. Turn off to turn on

Sure, all of that technology around you keeps you plugged into the latest news, gossip, and more, but if it's distracting you from being present and in the moment, turn it off. This can be a key factor for focusing on feeling the center of attraction!

5. Manage your stress

Stress can be a real mood killer, so get a handle on your stress by implementing a quick self-soothing technique like deep breathing, listening to music, or journaling. Also, implement a healthier perspective to lessen the effects of your stress, which detracts from everything you see, feel, think, and do.

6. Show a smile

Research has shown that certain feel-good chemicals are released in our bodies when we smile and laugh. So grin your biggest grin! Not only will it feel great and make your eyes sparkle, but it will also attract some great people into your life. Who can resist a happy, smiling face?

7. Wear your favorite outfit

One sure way to boost your self-image is by putting on that one outfit that makes you feel like a million bucks! It doesn't have to be skin-tight or low-cut. It just has to make you feel great! When we feel great about how we look we give off an amazingly positive vibe that's a huge turn-on!

8. Think good thoughts

When we're thinking positive, confident thoughts about ourselves, we hold our heads a little higher, we smile more often and we walk around like we own the place. There's nothing more alluring than being confident about who we are and what we bring to the party.

9. Stand firmly, feet shoulder-width apart

Then, close your eyes and drop your attention into your belly. Circle your hips and connect to your feminine power

10. Stand in front of a mirror and gaze into your own eyes

Connect through your eyes with the love in your heart and the beautiful being you are.

11. Close your eyes, pull in the energy you have given away

Take it all back and release the energy of others that you have taken on and isn't yours.

12. Turn on your favorite song and dance

Let your body guide your movement and allow yourself to feel your power and joy.

13. Close and open your eyes and imagine seeing yourself on a movie screen

Project yourself into the image and experience how amazing it feels to be in the mood and confident. Now bring those wonderful feelings back to everyday time and space.

14. Get comfortable

Close and open your eyes and imagine you are feeling safe and secure floating on a cloud. Imagine or remember a favorite fantasy in which you were feeling energized and self-assured.

Repeating this exercise several times a day will train your inner pharmacist to release the special blend of chemicals and hormones that let you know you are feeling powerful and confident.

15. Close and open your eyes and imagine the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and touches that turn you on

You're feeling sassy and ready to roll as you bring yourself back to everyday time and space.

