5 Subtle-But-Foolproof Ways To Make Him Find You Incredibly Attractive

Do you wish you were more attractive but think it's impossible? It's not! Don't fall into the trap of thinking that being born attractive is the only way. The truth is that anyone can learn how to be alluring. The only problem is that there's so much bad advice out there — whether it's from a celebrity who's naturally gifted in the looks department or a psychologist who rarely leaves his office. You're in luck because what men find attractive in any woman is something I'm about to go into great detail about. Here's how to make him think you're attractive and what you can do immediately to appear hotter in your appearance.

Here are 5 subtle-but-foolproof ways to make him think you're incredibly attractive:

1. Slow down and accentuate your body language

Without a doubt, the most powerful thing you can do right now to instantly boost your appeal is to slow down. When I say slow down, I mean slow down your movements and your speech, not your thinking. Instead of rushing down the hallway everywhere you go, slow down and accentuate your movements. It's surprisingly simple and easy to do, yet it will dramatically improve your appeal. Another example is when you're talking to someone and trying to make a point. Waving your arms about quickly and erratically may help to win your argument, but it isn't particularly attractive and usually isn't needed. The same applies to how fast you talk. Don't ever feel like you have to get every word out of your mouth as quickly as possible. Slowing down how fast you talk by just 10 percent is a really fabulous way to appear hotter.

Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio

2. Make strong eye contact

If you want to learn how to act attractive, you shouldn't have to trade your dignity and self-worth for it — ever. That's why learning how to make strong eye contact is a fantastic way to look hot and powerful at the same time. The next time you're talking to a guy, try making strong eye contact with him as you're talking. It's a great way to say, "Hey, I'm confident and I know what I like." But just like with slowing your movements down, there's a fine line between powerful, sultry eye contact and weird, stalker eye contact. You're going to look like a stalker if you always make unflinching eye contact with your man, without ever breaking it. A much better way is to hold eye contact with him until he breaks it first, about once every five minutes or so, while you're talking. Any more than this and he may start to feel uncomfortable.

3. Embrace it

People think they need to dress in the skimpiest, most revealing clothes they can find. This certainly may attract guys, but it will attract them for the wrong reasons. Unless you're looking for a one-night stand, this isn't something you want to do. At the same time, it's important to wear clothes that show off the best parts of your body and help to improve your overall look and attractiveness. You need to find a balance between both. The same goes for your hair, makeup, jewelry, and shoes.

4. Don't forget to touch him

It's no secret that your looks are important to guys. But as well as looks, another great way to attract them and get their attention is to touch them. Now, this doesn't mean you should touch them at every single opportunity. What's attractive is when you touch them sporadically. These are the best times to do this:

When you're making a point

When you say hello

When you say goodbye

When they say something funny

Pexels / Eduardo Simões Neto Junior

Touching a guy at any of these times is natural and normal and is how to make him think you're attractive. And when you do touch him, it's usually best to just touch him on the arm or back.

5. Build tension

This is a lot more powerful than any of the other techniques since it's what will keep guys thinking about you when you're not around. The easiest way to build tension is through teasing your guy, play-fighting, and generally having fun, all the while making sure he knows you have fun. This is the perfect way to let your man know that you're awesome to hang out with and that you like being around him, but you don't necessarily need him.

Sean Jameson is a writer, relationship expert, and creator of the Bad Girl's Bible.