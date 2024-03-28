When your life becomes one big repetitive cycle, or feels like one, you fail to recognize when you become mentally exhausted. Instead, you may feel wired, pressured to get a lot done in a small amount of time, or just so busy or distant that you neglect other parts of your life.

A lot of the time we don’t know how to get back to normal, let alone recognize we’re sliding down a steep slope. But it's important to stop, take a step back, and recognize the warning signs.

Here are 8 tiny signs you are mentally exhausted

1. You're easily irritated

You may not notice it, but maybe you do. Every single time someone comes up to you for something, you get annoyed, like you can't be bothered to deal with them.

If something doesn’t go your way, you feel agitated. And sometimes, even just having to be somewhere makes you feel frustrated before you even get there.

Photo: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels

2. You're having trouble sleeping

It could take you hours to fall asleep despite being absolutely exhausted. You could also have restless sleep with frequent periods where you’re waking up or tossing and turning.

A lack of sleep is a result of your mind still being on the go with whatever is on your plate. If you are having trouble getting to or staying asleep, it's a big sign you are mentally exhausted.

3. You feel unmotivated to do anything, including things you enjoy

Because you’re on an emotional hamster wheel where you feel the need to keep going and going, you don’t realize you’ve given up some of your passions. Your hobbies and interests are no longer appealing to you.

It feels like when you finally get some downtime, you just want to do nothing and enjoy it. You're unmotivated to indulge in the activities that used to energize you.

4. You're experiencing indigestion

You could be experiencing dull stomach pain, loss of appetite, or even the constant feeling of heartburn, constipation, or acid reflux. These symptoms don't feel normal, and your body is making that clear.

All of the above are signs of emotional stress and mental exhaustion, and they need to be handled before it leads to further complications.

5. You have no patience for others

Have you noticed that you’re extremely short and snippy with coworkers? Or that you can’t even fathom the thought of talking to your roommates or partner when you get home at the end of the day?

This is another huge sign you need a break mentally to clear your head.

6. You're suffering from anxiety or panic attacks

You may not even have to be diagnosed with anxiety to have panic attacks. But they are bound to happen when you’re piling more emotional stress onto your shoulders with no relief.

You also may be too busy to even notice you’re having a panic attack if you can’t identify how you show that you’re anxious.

Photo: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels

7. You feel detached from the life you're living

Do you ever feel like you’re alive but you’re not living? It’s like you’re there, but you're also not experiencing anything or feeling involved because you’re too busy dealing with other things.

Feeling present in life is one of the best ways to help your mental health. On the flip side, feeling detached is a red flag that you’re under too much emotional strain.

8. You feel empty

If you had to pick an emotion to identify as but are having difficulty choosing, this is a huge sign that you are mentally exhausted.

You aren’t really happy, and you aren’t really sad. You’re just "blah." And that’s no way anyone wants to feel.

If you relate to these signs, there’s a good chance you are emotionally and mentally exhausted.

Treat yourself to a break, even if that means taking a sick day or saying "no" to people’s invites. Take that time to do the things you enjoy, or even just relax alone to collect your thoughts.

You can also talk to a close friend or family member you can trust about what’s bothering you. You can get out of this rut.

Brittany Christopoulos is a writer, journalist, and fill-in TV co-host. She's a Senior Writer and Head of Trending News for Unwritten.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.