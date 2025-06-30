Women Who Cry Easily Are Quietly The Most Protected By The Universe, According To Philosophy

Most of the time, when a woman cries easily and often, she's told that she's "too sensitive" and discouraged from letting every little thing spark a tearful reaction. However, there's nothing weak or powerless about anyone who is in tune with their emotions and doesn't try to stifle the urge to cry, no matter the reason why.

Apparently, women who cry have a secret superpower, at least according to a philosopher named Yang. In a TikTok video, he explained that a woman who cries a lot has a certain energy around her that the universe makes sure is never tainted, proving that being emotional should never be a bad thing, especially if it means you're divinely protected.

Women who cry easily are quietly the most protected by the universe.

"Is a woman who cries a lot childish?" Yang questioned in his video. "Does it mean she's dramatic or weak? Not at all. What most people don't see is women like this are often blessed by the universe."

Chris Harwood | Shutterstock

There's nothing more powerful than tears. They're able to wash away your bad luck and karmic burden, which is why the more a woman cries, the lighter she becomes. Because of that, the universe has a way of protecting her soul and fate in unseen, quiet ways. Women who can cry easily and often usually have three rare qualities about them.

The first being that she's usually a deeply kind individual. She's someone who puts everyone else in her life first, whether it be family, her husband, her kids, or even her close friends. She often gives without expecting anything in return. Secondly, she's usually a sensitive soul. She's someone who constantly craves safety and love, but rarely expresses it out loud. Instead, she carries the weight alone with a smile on her face as she tends to hide that sadness inside. Thirdly, she seems like a carefree person in front of other people, but when she's alone with her thoughts, she cries alone because she doesn't want to be a burden to others.

Women with these characteristics are quite rare.

"They deserve to be truly loved and protected," he continued. "If this sounds like you, congratulations. Every tear you've shed has been a part of your spiritual path. Your soul is evolving. You are one of the women heaven secretly favors."

If life feels hard right now, know that it won't stay that way forever. It just means the timing isn't right, but the universe has a way of opening up new paths for you when you're least expecting it. The struggles are really only temporary, and before you know it, you'll realize that you'll have blessings that feel as if fate has finally intervened.

The Mind Journal noted that "your tears are a sign of your emotional strength. It means you feel deeply and you value your emotions and your feelings. You’re not a robot or a zombie who goes through life without feeling a single thing. Although it can be great to be stoic about certain things in life, feeling your emotions tells you that you’re alive, you live passionately, and you have a heart. And that’s the best thing any of us can hope for."

It's better for your overall well-being to let yourself cry when you need to.

A study in the Motivation and Emotion Journal found that crying can help people dealing with depression. Ninety minutes after participants watched an emotional movie, they felt better emotionally than before they started watching. While the Immunologic Research Journal found some forms of stress boost immunity, meaning shedding tears is a good way to reduce feelings of being overwhelmed.

Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels

Nothing good comes from holding back tears. Tears aren't just a sign of sadness; they could be how someone expresses their frustration, anger, weariness, or even joy about a situation.

Not allowing yourself to feel in whatever way you need to only does yourself a disservice because by suppressing those emotions, they end up coming out in other ways.

