We all have bad habits that we just can’t break. Unfortunately, some of those habits actually drain our energy and leave us feeling tired all day long. It seems as if bad habits are the ones that are the hardest to break, but they are also the ones we need to stop ASAP.

Some of us are comfortable in our daily routines, and more often than not, that usually consists of some of the bad habits that we just can’t kick. We like our routines, and getting those bad habits out of our lives jeopardizes our day-to-day life. Here's the thing — you're better off without those unhealthy habits you subconsciously crave daily.

The only way to stop those bad habits is to become aware of them, identify the issues, and break them. Yes, working on fixing our bad habits sounds hard, and some of us don’t even notice how they're negatively impacting us, but we need to look out for ourselves and become aware of the everyday things we are doing and how they affect us and our health. This is so important as we enter the new year because we all should be taking care of ourselves and treating our bodies right!

The hardest thing about fixing bad habits is realizing what bad habits you have. You really have to take the time to realize that those things that seem so small are really the things that are draining our energy the most. These habits often feel completely normal and seem to have no obvious consequences, but are actually low-key taking away your energy. Instead of focusing solely on ridding our lives of bad habits, it's important to replace those habits with healthy ones that energize you.

If you want 2026 to feel like your happiest year yet, let go of these 7 habits:

1. Constantly checking social media

mikoto.raw Photographer / Pexels

We need to get off our phones and computers in order to see the life that is happening around us. When you're only honed into the lives of others via Instagram or TikTok, you can really miss out on your own life. Focus on what's happening in your actual life rather than what's happening on a screen, and you'll feel more connected to yourself and others.

2. Taking things personally

Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

If you tend to take everything personally, you won't have any energy left over to enjoy yourself. Stop letting things impact you personally because you'll end up stressing yourself out and feeling drained in the long run.

A 2024 study found that cognitive reappraisal, which is basically your ability to reinterpret situations instead of taking them personally, is strongly linked to greater resilience. People who can step back and consider alternative explanations for events tend to experience way less stress and bounce back more quickly from challenges.

3. Trying to please others

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Sometimes we become so consumed with trying to please everyone around us that we forget to do what makes us happy. Loving others s important, but you must always remember to make time for self-love, too. The most important relationship you'll ever have is with yourself.

Research published in 2025 shows that people-pleasing behaviors are negatively correlated with mental wellbeing and linked to higher stress, anxiety, and feelings of depleted self-worth. Constantly prioritizing others' needs over your own can lead to emotional exhaustion and burnout because you're sacrificing your wellbeing just to avoid disapproval.

4. Gossiping

Keira Burton / Pexels

Admit it, you love a good gossip fest. But have you ever realized how draining gossiping can be? It's easy to become consumed in gossip about other people and start to become more invested in somebody else's life. Instead, focus on your own issues and accomplishments so that you are not putting your energy into someone else's indirectly.

5. Having a poor diet

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Eating poorly results in losing energy. It's that simple. If we eat healthier, we'd gain more energy every day. Studies show that poor nutrition causes fatigue and low energy levels. Eating nutrient-rich foods instead of processed stuff gives your body the steady fuel it needs for both mental and physical activities, keeping you from that afternoon slump.

6. Holding onto the past

Nathan Cowley / Pexels

We should be living in the moment, not the past. If you continue to put your thoughts, time, and energy into what used to be, you lose sight of what is and what could be. Forget about what happened or what could have been. It's time to focus on the now.

Research from the University of Liverpool found that dwelling on negative past events is the biggest predictor of depression and anxiety. When you keep replaying what already happened, you get stuck in that negative headspace instead of actually solving problems or moving forward with your life.

7. Complaining

Liza Summer / Pexels

When we complain, we focus on the bad that's happening rather than the good, which is never beneficial. Complaining is a waste of energy and takes away from your happiness, even if you aren't aware of it.

Research shows that complaining actually changes your brain to make future complaining more likely and releases stress hormones that weaken your immune system. Repeated complaining strengthens negative thought patterns over time, making it harder to focus on positive things and literally draining your energy.

Rebekah Ludman is a writer, blogger, journalist, and the Report LA fellow at KCRW.