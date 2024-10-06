Waitress Reveals The 4 Things Servers Do To Earn More Tips

Between entitled customers, long hours, and low pre-tip wages, being a restaurant server can be rough.

Luckily, one waitress, Liz Bezler, shared her tips (no pun intended) and tricks for how other servers can earn more money and walk out of their shifts with pockets full of cash.

Waitress tip advice — 4 things servers can do to earn more money on tips:

1. Greet customers quickly.

Hungry customers don’t like to wait, so servers should aim to greet them just 2-5 minutes after they’ve sat down.

Advertisement

“Bring them waters without them asking,” Bezler added.

Customers often consider how attentive and timely their server was when determining how much to tip.

Advertisement

2. Be honest about the food.

When patrons are unsure what to order, they often ask their servers for a recommendation. After all, the server is far more familiar with the menu, has likely tried many dishes, and knows what meals other customers have enjoyed.

While everyone’s pallet is different, Bezler encouraged servers to be honest with their tables about the food they believe is good and bad.

“When they ask you what you recommend, be honest,” she advised. “If you don’t like something, just tell them. It will build their trust with you.”

Advertisement

If they happen to order something they love based on a server’s recommendation, they're likely to leave a good tip to thank them.

fizkes | Shutterstock

3. Ask customers if they need any condiments.

When servers place the food on the table, Bezler said they should ask customers if they need any condiments, such as ketchup or BBQ sauce, with their meals.

Advertisement

If customers request condiments, their server should bring them as quickly as possible so they can dive right into their meals.

Customers will not forget if they missed a certain spice or sauce and will consider that when they get the bill.

4. Ask customers if they’re celebrating a special occasion.

“This is the best way to get your table to like you and make all the tips,” Bezler declared in a follow-up video.

Servers easily provide a more intimate experience by asking customers if they're celebrating something special. Depending on the occasion, they can also offer complimentary drinks or desserts.

Advertisement

For example, when serving a table of all women for a girls' night out, Belzer recommended offering them a drink like a margarita or a round of shots. If it's someone's birthday, a free dessert is always appreciated. If it's a date, suggest some champagne.

“When servers ask those personal questions, the tables think you care more,” she explained.

Advertisement

Customers want to feel attended to, and servers do just that by acknowledging their celebration, asking questions, and occasionally providing complimentary food or drinks. As a result, they will feel more inclined to give a bigger tip for the excellent service.

Beyond Bezler’s advice, servers can also improve their tips by staying on top of refilling drinks, quickly clearing dirty plates, and consistently checking in with their tables. A little politeness and efficiency go a long way!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.