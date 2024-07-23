The U.S. State You Live In May Be The Reason Why You're So Sad

Many Americans were likely born in the state they live in and either can’t afford to move away or are afraid of starting a new life.

Various elements contribute to an individual’s sadness or depression, but depending on the state you live in, environmental and climatic factors actually play a significant role in mood stability.

Hidden Housing took to TikTok to share the compelling correlation between a state’s elevation and sunshine levels to depression.

Hidden Housing is an organization that provides free housing data, statistics, and trends for curious individuals interested in buying a home. Beyond its resources, which offer varying housing costs across the country and aid individuals in researching the most affordable options, its TikTok account also highlights some interesting findings.

Advertisement

In one video, a content creator of the account examined maps of the elevation levels around the country, displayed on their website, and reported levels of life-long depression according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Advertisement

Upon a side-by-side comparison, Hidden Housing found that the more mountains that exist in a certain region, the lower the depression levels are. For instance, in the states where the Rocky Mountains pass through, like Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico, there were also lower reported rates of depression. In other words, the more mountains people live near, the happier they tend to feel.

“Obviously, depression is a super complex issue with all sorts of behavioral and genetic factors,” the person in the video explained. “But there’s clearly a correlation here.”

In another video, the content creator integrated the same CDC report on depression levels by state with a Hidden Housing map of annual sunny days by county. Upon observing the comparison, depression rates were almost nonexistent in states with more sunny days annually, like California, Florida, and Arizona, with 200-300 days of sunshine a year. In states with much less sunshine, like Washington and Oregon, depression rates were reportedly much higher.

It’s no surprise that mountains and sunshine play a huge role in relieving sadness and stress.

One important thing to note is that depression and sadness exist everywhere, in everyone. Some experience much more severe cases than others, and things like personal traumas, unpleasant experiences, and genetic mental conditions contribute significantly to an individual’s mental state.

Advertisement

But regardless of these elements, misery is an inevitable part of the human experience. No one can solely maintain pure joy without a little sadness or disappointment from time to time — it’s what makes us humans so complex and deep, and we should embrace the fluctuation of our emotions.

One of the most common grounding and therapeutic approaches many mental health professionals frequently recommend to individuals experiencing chronic sadness in their lives is to go outside. Be in nature, reconnect to the earth, and find gratitude in the simple beauties that exist around us.

Those who live in states without mountains or lower levels of sunshine are more prone to feelings of sadness, as there aren’t as many daily reminders of nature’s beauty.

Olha Volynska / Shutterstock

Advertisement

While beauty certainly still exists on rainy days and mountain-less fields, staying in one place for too long can cloud an individual’s judgment of the beauty that’s around them, especially with less exposure to sunshine and elevation.

This is why it is so important to change your environment as often as you can, exploring the various natural landscapes around the country and the world. Doing this not only opens your perception to the pleasing experience of daily sunlight and mountain views, but it also allows you to notice more aspects of the beauty in your home state that you may not have appreciated before.

Of course, this isn’t feasible for everyone, and traveling can get quite expensive. But through helpful resources like Hidden Housing, as well as the variety of budget-friendly travel options that people can consider, individuals can gain access to some of the most affordable counties to visit and live in.

Advertisement

The climatic conditions of your environment have an immense impact on how you feel.

Remember that there is more to the country and world outside your own experiences. As someone who hasn’t traveled and experienced nearly as much as I’d like to yet, I understand how this can be difficult to grasp.

But simply acknowledging the beauty that exists around the world can make a difference in how you feel. Additionally, watching nature documentaries can open your mind to just how magnificent our planet is, even if its beauty is not perceivable from your backyard.

Nature is often the greatest therapy, and the best part is that it exists everywhere! Consider seeking nearby parks and nature trails in your area, finding the most elevated locations in your state to change your perception, even if it’s a parking garage, and embracing the benefits of the weather conditions your state is most prone to. You’ll find that once you begin appreciating the beauty of your region, you’ll likely be able to alleviate some amount of anxiety and sadness.

Advertisement

And if you find that the state you live in is just not the right fit for you, do some research on where you’d rather live and start taking the necessary steps to make this plan a reality!

​​Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.