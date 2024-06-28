Teacher Disappointedly Confronts The Reality Of Living In The United States After 10 Years In Mexico — ‘There’s An Overwhelming Sadness & Isolation’

Returning to the United States after a decade of teaching in Mexico, one teacher found himself grappling with a profound sense of disappointment and isolation.

The vibrant, community-oriented life he had enjoyed in Mexico starkly contrasted with the overwhelming sense of loneliness he encountered upon his return.

The teacher took to TikTok to express the sharp distinction between life in the U.S. and life in Mexico.

Abraham, who goes by @walkingwithabraham, now lives in Orange County in California and frequently uses his platform to share the experiences and perspectives he learned during his time in Mexico.

While he acknowledged that many Americans exhibit incredible kindness and responsibility, he also emphasized a strong disconnect between the communities.

“I am deeply concerned about what I see as a psychological discomfort that is so obvious in comparison to Mexico,” he expressed.

Upon greeting others on the street with a “hello” or “good morning,” he was met with various apathetic responses. So, he decided to confront some of these individuals and ask why they opposed another person’s attempt to connect.

One individual answered that they just wanted to be left alone. A Mexican woman’s response particularly stood out to Abraham.

“She was really honest and sweet. She said, ‘You know in Mexico, people, they see you in trouble, they help. Here in the United States, they see you in trouble, they try to find a reason to look away,’” Abraham reiterated. “She said, ‘In Mexico, everyone can look different in one family, but here in the United States, everything’s racialized.’”

Abraham’s observation of life in America struck a chord with many because of our flawed culture.

By mustering the courage to question his community’s reasoning for resisting another’s outreach, Abraham revealed the self-imposed prevalence of isolation many of us are at the mercy of.

Because America’s culture is so devoid of moral education and community, we have become disconnected as a result, solely focused on our individual agendas and so far detached from each other.

The American Psychiatric Association (APA) conducted a poll in early 2024 and found that 30% of U.S. citizens reported feeling lonely at least once a week over the previous year, and 10% reported feeling lonely every day.

“The pressure of always being alone, you just zone out,” Abraham said. “And I think we see a real issue here in the United States, that it’s going to snap soon, or it’s going to get fixed because there’s no way you can have this much pressure, this much being alone, and make it.”

Additionally, life in America has spiraled into systems built on greed and corruption. Rather than prioritizing community, equality, and well-being, our systems are centered around power and wealth.

And this reality has made it difficult for Americans to find peace and joy among each other.

“The problem with the U.S. is we live in an individualistic society, not a collectivist one,” one person pointed out in the comments.

“Maybe we are not a society anymore but a business,” someone else suggested. “Businesses and individuals looking for money money money.”

Abraham identified that America’s strong emphasis on individualism only divides our communities.

In Mexico, people gather in the streets and talk and laugh with each other. In America, people rarely interact and seem to be in their own bubbles. In countries like Mexico, connection persists in the face of challenges, but in America, people silently judge and criticize each other for their differences.

“I feel sorry for the sadness and attention, the loneliness, and the fear I see in so many people,” Abraham expressed.

Fortunately, there are individuals like Abraham aiming to defy America’s divisive culture. While their efforts are small, one step at a time, we can learn to cultivate the unity we all crave deep down.

Abraham’s experience underscores the profound cultural and emotional adjustments that returning expats can face.

It should come as no surprise that humans need other humans — we need connection and compassion to thrive in our lives. His journey highlights the importance of community and connection and emphasizes the need for intentional efforts to bridge the gaps that modern life can create.

