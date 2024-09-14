‘Uninvited Guests’ Spent $450 On A Woman's Uber Eats Account After She Offered To Buy Them Dinner — ‘Never Answering The Door Again’

If you’ve ever hidden from an unannounced doorbell or made up an excuse to avoid last-minute plans, this woman’s story is sure to send shivers down your spine.

Liz, @lizthemusicmanager on TikTok, explained how her husband’s friends took advantage of their kindness in an unannounced visit to their home that ended up costing them hundreds.

The ‘uninvited guests’ spent over $450 on this woman’s Uber Eats account after she offered to buy them dinner.

The uninvited guests in question were her husband's best friend's wife and child.

Her husband’s best friend, who they hadn’t seen in quite some time, was supposedly visiting from New York, as his wife mentioned in a phone call. When she called, she also said they were “right down the street,” so the couple offered to host them for a quick meet-up.

However, when they arrived not even 5 minutes after the unexpected phone call, it was clear that her husband’s friend was not with them — it was only his wife and 18-year-old son whom they’d never met. The pair quickly made themselves “at home.”

The woman admitted that the unannounced evening visit made her uncomfortable, particularly because they didn’t know this woman very well and they’d never met her son. Why would they show up out of nowhere, especially without her husband’s best friend, who was their only connection?

“They said, ‘Is there anything ready for dinner?’” Liz continued. “She was also wearing an extremely low cut dress … like bend over and you can see her underwear. I was so uncomfortable.”

The visit continued to get increasingly uncomfortable, as the uninvited guests demanded more hospitality.

As if their drop-in visit wasn’t awkward enough, Liz added that the woman also started to “hug her husband from behind” throughout the visit. “We were so uncomfortable … it was really weird,” she said.

“They then asked if we could put our dogs outside,” she continued. “I said, ‘No, our dogs live here and you don’t…but if you’re disturbed by their presence, we can put them in the bedroom.’”

At this point, the entire interaction was incredibly strange, but she wasn’t sure how to handle it. When the woman's son started saying he was “hungry,” Liz offered him her phone to order Uber Eats — as his mom wasn’t making any moves to leave.

“I gave him my phone and said he could order some food or sushi,” she said. “We already ate, by the way. It was 7 p.m."

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

The woman and her son took advantage of Liz's trust, ordering $450 worth of sushi.

After chatting for an uncomfortably long amount of time, waiting for the son’s food delivery, they were finally interrupted by a knock on the door. However, when she went to the front door to grab the food, she was shocked by the size of the bag — “It was literally a catering order.”

With bags and bags of expensive sushi, she scrambled to grab her phone to search for a receipt which revealed a purchase for $450 from an expensive restaurant down the road.

buryakphoto | Shutterstock

“This is not a kid … he is literally an 18-year-old,” one person wrote in the comments. “Why would you ever spend that kind of money in someone else’s home?”

That's certainly a valid question and other commenters empathized with this woman after hearing the insanity of her story. Many advised never to let unannounced visitors into your home, let alone give them your phone or payment information.

“I would’ve said, ‘There’s a great restaurant down the street,” one user honestly added. “You guys should check it out.” And according to Miss Manners, herself, this was likely the best way to handle the situation. The etiquette expert noted that when it comes to unwanted or uninvited guests, communication is key. You can't be wishy-washy when you're telling them to basically leave. This woman should have said, "It's late and we've already eaten but if you'd like to reschedule a dinner together with your husband at another date we would be happy to meet up." Instead she basically handed over her credit card to a teenager and said get whatever you want.

Ultimately, it’s not rude to make uninvited guests leave — it’s not your responsibility to cater to them. “Don’t please others at your own expense,” one commenter wrote, “and please call her husband … Something is clearly wrong for her to show up and act so strangely.”

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.