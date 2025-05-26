Mastering the boring basics is how you become an expert. In every field, there are notable differences between an expert and a novice. Research suggests that experts and novices differ in their knowledge, cognitive processes, and problem-solving strategies.

I've been doing part-time boxing coaching lately and saw some things that made me think. Overlaying these observations with my chess development gives me an interesting lens to take notes on development.

Right now, my chess.com rating hovers between 1750 and 1850, making me a "Very strong club player" as my chess coach calls it, or as the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) calls me, a "Class A" player. Still a short way away from "Expert" (2000+ rating).

Given my hours, accomplishments, and understanding of boxing, no one would hesitate to call me a boxing expert. In chess, I'm a very strong intermediate player.

What follows are three main differences I've taken note of between expert and novice ability and execution — illustrated through chess and boxing examples, but applicable to everything in life.

The 3 underestimated traits that separate amateurs from masters, according to psychology:

1. Masters make fewer unforced errors

For the sake of this discussion, let's call those mistakes "Deviations from the optimal path." In boxing, an expert has sound footwork, defense, body mechanics, and athleticism. They won't necessarily be A+ in anything, but they won't be C- in anything either.

A novice or intermediary will be all over the map. They may have great defense, terrible power, okay footwork, and barely any knowledge of the sport.

In chess, I'm not a master-level player, but when I play anyone below 1600, it's generally a walk. But 1850 and higher give me fits. My highest-rated victory was over someone rated 1910, and that was only once.

Their game is overall very tight, with few weaknesses I'm skilled enough to spot. On the other hand, they picked mine apart.

2. Masters use less to do more

Stock 4you / Shutterstock

Masters get more done with less because they make fewer deviations from the optimal path. Masters waste less time recovering from mistakes because they make fewer mistakes.

This allows them to be ahead in both time and position. If that's too abstract, they are faster and stronger while moving slower and exerting less energy.

In chess, this is known as "piece coordination." Every move you make is the shortest path to your goal, so your pieces coordinate well. This means your position is both easier to defend and better able to attack from.

The surest sign of an amateur boxer is their discomfort in defense. With defense, the idea is to make the opponent miss by as little as possible, so you remain in proximity to attack. This is extremely efficient, requiring less energy to evade (because the evasive movement displaces your body position by a smaller amount) and less time to attack (because you remain near the opponent).

Amateurs exaggerate how far they need to slip, how wide they need to weave, and how deep they need to bob. They may not get hit, but they can't hit back without using a lot of energy and taking a lot of time to cover the extra distance they've unnecessarily covered.

A 2019 study indicated that experts are developing more efficient and automated cognitive systems, enabling them to handle tasks with greater speed and accuracy. This efficiency stems from the accumulation of knowledge and experience, resulting in more effective strategies for problem-solving and decision-making.

3. Masters know which threats matter

Feints are a beautiful device in boxing. These are deceptive moves that look like a punch but aren't. They're the "Fake outs." These absolutely destroy even upper-intermediate-level boxers. It's hard not to flinch because it could be an actual punch.

But reacting to a threat that isn't there leaves you open for one that's really coming. And as the old saying goes, it's the punch you don't see that knocks you out.

In chess, I call this "seeing ghosts." A player, because of weak calculation skills or unfamiliarity with a complex position, sees a threat where there isn't one. In reacting to this threat, they leave themselves open for a far more devastating move.

While good players force moves, there is a difference between abandoning a strong position because you have to meet a real threat and leaving because you thought a knock at the door was a full-blown home invasion.

Ed Latimore is a retired American professional boxer, influencer, and best-selling author. His work focuses on self-improvement and a practical approach to stoic philosophy.