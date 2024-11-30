Gen Zer Without Social Media Asks Why People In His Generation Think Exchanging Phone Numbers Is ‘Weird’

Whether it's their usage of internet slang, their unwillingness to accept outdated aspects of workplace culture or their blatant disregard for social norms, Gen Zers are known for redefining the status quo in ways that many older generations find confusing.

However, one Gen Zer on Reddit, admitted that they too find some of Gen Z's actions odd. Particularly, he questioned why Gen Zers seem to prefer communicating via social media over texts or calls.

The Gen Zer without social media asked why people in his generation think exchanging phone numbers is 'weird.'

"Why do people need social media to stay in contact with friends?" he questioned in a comment on a Reddit post about TikTok. "We have a phone with a texting function."

While he only utilizes Reddit and Instagram, he claimed that most Gen Zers depend on social media to stay in contact with people they know.

Data indicates that communication preferences are changing among young people.

According to data from CivicScience, around 90% of Gen Z adults aged 18-24 report using social media to connect with others. Most of them spend a significant portion of their time on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for this purpose.

"I've noticed if I chat with a person at work and we hit it off, and try to get in contact, I'm immediately asked what my Snapchat, WhatsApp, or TikTok is," the Redditor remarked.

"For whatever reason giving out your phone number is weird."

He added that when he asks someone in his generation for their phone number, he's often met with "strange responses" like, "Oh, I don't text people," or "I only text family."

The Redditor theorized why Gen Z has this preference.

He noted that exchanging numbers is "seen as oddly personal" and speculated that "people ask for social so they can check out your life first before they decide to hang out with you."

"If you're the type of person who does this, why do you do it?" he questioned. "For safety? To see if they're normal or at least not lame? To check political views? Is it anxiety-related?"

How Gen Zers choose to communicate depends on the person.

Some — though an admittedly small percentage — prefer talking on the phone, others enjoy texting, and some would always choose Facetime.

Of course, many Gen Zers prefer social media, but to say that those in Gen Z do not text at all would be inaccurate. The 2024 Simple Texting and SMS Report found that 48% of Gen Zers check their text messages more than 10 times a day, and 25% check their messages more than 20 times a day.

insta_photos | Shutterstock

As for why many utilize social media to stay in contact, sometimes it's just easier. Almost every Gen Z adult has a social media account and even if they don't post regularly on it, they likely spend time scrolling.

Phone numbers, on the other hand, are viewed as more personal, as the Redditor mentioned. This is because phone numbers provide direct personal access at all times. While you can, of course, block a phone number, it is far easier to cut contact when someone only has your social media.

One commenter noted that "text has an expectation to reply soonish." They admitted to preferring social media because there is less pressure to respond in a timely manner.

As a Gen Zer myself, I don't mind texting and exchanging numbers with people, mostly because my usage of social media isn't very frequent. I don't typically ask people I've just met for their Instagram handle or TikTok account because I don't find it to be the best way to stay in contact. But, of course, not every Gen Zer feels the same way.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.