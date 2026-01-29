3 Ways To Replace Your Pesky Overthinking Habit, According To Psychologist

Worrying and overthinking are a normal part of life. We worry about our homes, our families, our relationships, our money, our health ... sometimes it seems like everywhere we turn, there is something new we can worry about. In many ways, worry is a good thing.

After all, worrying about having your heat turned off or being kicked out of your home is what helps you get your bills paid. In fact, researchers Tsachi Ein-Dor and Adi Perry have found that anxious people are like “natural sentinels” who may be gifted at identifying when someone is lying or otherwise has bad intentions.

However, when we allow ourselves to be overcome by our worries and anxiety, that is when we run into problems and start to overthink things. We grow stressed, which can elevate our blood pressure, cause headaches and illness, and mess with our sleep cycles. But with so much going on in our lives, how can we stop worrying so much?

Running from our worries doesn't help. We have to face them head-on so they don't overpower our lives. Dr. Susan Heitler, a clinical psychologist and author of Prescriptions Without Pills, provides three alternatives to medication to help when it feels like your anxiety and stress are swallowing you whole. Because no one should have to worry about so much at once.

Here are 3 ways to replace your pesky overthinking habit:

1. Write down all of your worries

Worries circle around in our heads over and over, which is what creates that anxiety and stress. Make a list or write each worry or concern down on index cards. Writing it out will help you to break that cycle, making you worry less.

Getting your worries out of your head and onto paper actually calms down your brain's emotional reactions and breaks that loop of obsessive thoughts that keeps anxiety going. Research shows that writing things down helps organize all those scattered thoughts bouncing around in your mind so you can finally focus on what actually needs to get done.

2. Gather information about what you're worried or stressed about

Remember this mantra: the best antidote to anxiety is information. Look at your list or pile of note cards. Now split them into three piles. Your first pile will be all the worries you can't do anything about. As hard as it is, try not to worry about those. If there is nothing you can do to change it one way or the other, there's no point in worrying. What will be, will be.

Split the rest of your worries into those you have gathered information about and those you need to find information on. You'll find that it's easier to move past a worry and to let go of the stress when you feel informed on the subject.

Studies have revealed that looking up information when you're stressed helps you feel more in control and cuts down on that terrible not-knowing feeling. Once you actually know what you're dealing with, you can make real decisions instead of just spinning your wheels worrying about all the what-ifs.

3. Focus on the present and let the past go

If you worry about the past, you will be left with resentment towards all the things you could've done or should've done differently. Hindsight vision is 20/20, and there is nothing you can do to change the past. If you worry about the future, you will be left with anxiety and apprehension.

Researchers found that people spend almost half their time thinking about stuff that's not even happening right now. The more your mind wanders to what already happened or what might happen, the unhappier you feel. Staying focused on what's actually in front of you right now makes you way less anxious.

Stop thinking about all the things you wish you could change or all the things that could go wrong. Focus on the problems that face you now and solve them. You'll find a less stressful, less anxious life and be healthier for it.

