The Two Types Of People That Toxic Bosses Most Often Hire

It's no secret that a boss can make or break a work environment and culture. The difference between a patient, supportive, and empathetic boss and a toxic, uncooperative, and negative one is stark, but unfortunately, the latter seems to be an incredibly common hire.

And the toxicity doesn't usually stop with the boss. According to Whitney Living, an Instagram dedicated to providing career advice, a toxic leader with hiring power will always hire two specific types of people.

Here are the two types of people that toxic bosses will always hire:

1. Other toxic people

Toxic bosses will typically hire "other toxic people who are like them and won't question or challenge their toxicity," Whitney wrote in a slideshow on Instagram. "They see other toxic people as nonthreatening."

2. People they believe can be easily controlled and manipulated

The second category of people that toxic bosses prefer to hire are those who won't put up a fight and can be persuaded into following toxic leadership. Since toxic bosses "don't want to be challenged, questioned, or judged," they bring people onto their team who will simply "fall into line."

What can you do if you're stuck in a toxic work environment with a toxic boss?

Whitney offered advice to any of the "peacemakers" out there who are trying to stick it out in a toxic work environment with an equally toxic boss.

"If you're in a toxic job, were you hired because of your good nature?" she questioned. "Are you a peaceful person who isn't a threat to the toxic culture? Are you dependable?"

Other attributes of a "peacemaker" in a job are someone whom everyone else can bring their problems to, someone who is always supportive of people's ideas and projects, and someone who is helpful and takes on other people's workload and stress.

"It's a wonderful thing to be a 'peacemaker,'" Whitney wrote, "but if you've found yourself in a toxic environment there's a chance you were hired because of your good nature. Take it as a compliment and a warning."

Whitney cautioned viewers that, despite what people may think, a toxic work environment is more likely to change you than you are to change it. "When a workplace is managed by toxic leaders, the environment has little chance of ever improving," she warned.

When a workplace is being managed by a toxic boss who is unable to listen to criticism or feedback, it is unlikely it will ever become positive. "A toxic work environment is a result of the leadership," Whitney wrote. "As long as that leadership is in place, the chances of the environment getting better are slim to none."

As long as you're in this unfortunate position, your own mental well-being will be sacrificed for this toxic boss all of the time. It's better to remove yourself from the equation, rather than sacrifice anything trying to fix something that's already broken. You shouldn't have to wait around for things to get better, and while it may be in your nature as the "peacekeeper," it shouldn't have to be.

"Instead, move on," Whitney advised. "There are good bosses looking for good people like you. They will appreciate you without using you. They will support you. They exist!"

Many employees have admitted to being unhappy with the leadership at their jobs.

A Gallup study of more than 7,000 US adults found that 50% of people leave a job to get away from their manager to improve their overall life at some point in their career. It was also found that for most workers, managers fall somewhat short when it comes to developing their employees’ strengths, providing consistent feedback, and establishing clear performance goals.

Having a bad manager shouldn't be something that workers put up with for the sake of potential improvement. If your job is making you unhappy because of a bad boss, it's more than okay to find something better suited. Don't wait around for change that may never come.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.