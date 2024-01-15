Employment Lawyer Reveals The 3 Signs Your Company Has Already Hired Your Replacement

An employment lawyer named Craig Levey informed viewers of the exact signs they may need to be on the lookout for if they fear their company may be looking to move them out and bring in someone else for their job.

In a TikTok video, Levey admitted that employees can often tell when they are about to be replaced, but these signs could help turn that suspicion into confirmation.

Levey explained that a few weeks or even months before an employee is officially terminated from a company, they will often hire their replacement. Of course, the employer won't ever say that they've just hired the person taking your job.

Here are 3 signs your company has already hired your replacement.

1. The new hire suspiciously shares your skill set.

If you share a lot of the same niche skills as a new hire, it might be time to brush up your resume, according to Levey.

"When the employee looks closely, they'll notice that this individual has a lot of skill sets that they have to fulfill the job," Levey said. "The company's goal is to transition from you to this new individual upon your termination."

2. Many of your duties and responsibilities are phased out and your daily work is minimal.

The second sign Levey shared is that the company will usually start to remove duties and responsibilities from the employee.

"The employee might notice that they don't have the same workload as they used to, and they're not being included in certain meetings and regarding future projects."

3. Communication with management becomes minimal and you're no longer involved in meetings as much as you used to be.

Levey continued, saying that the third and final sign is that your supervisor may begin to stop asking you for input on certain endeavors because the supervisor already knows that you will no longer be with the company long-term.

"They've already moved on in their head, so they don't value that employee's input like they used to," he added.

Many people shared their own similar experiences.

"It happened to me when I was pregnant. They made me train my replacement and when I got back from maternity leave they replaced me," one TikTok user wrote, while another user added, "It is hilarious when I was deemed that replacement employee, and realized the job sucks, so I left, leaving them with said employee."

A third user chimed in, "My old job posted my job on Indeed thinking I wouldn't see it, but a staff member below me showed me the posting. Another agreed, stating, "This is absolutely 100% exactly how it happens. If you notice the 2nd sign, start looking, you should have a job lined up by the third sign. Good luck."

Quiet firing by employers is an underhanded tactic that hurts the whole company.

There could be a myriad of reasons why bosses choose to silently push aside their employees and bring in someone new instead of firing them upfront. Of course, this tactic could easily backfire, especially against the other employees not involved in the quiet fire.

It can create an "us versus them" mentality, and many other employees may feel as if their jobs could be at risk, or that their performance isn't as valued as they once thought.

Levey's three signs will hopefully provide clarity for any individual out there who has a sneaking suspicion that they are being pushed out of their job, and can prepare to navigate the upcoming transition in their professional life with resilience and careful planning.

