10 Traits Men Find Most Attractive Upon First Meeting A Woman

What is it about her?

When we meet someone we're attracted to — whether it's from afar at a socially distanced restaurant, on a dating website, or even a chance encounter at the coffee shop — it takes only 7 seconds for that person to judge our appearance.

Not only that, but they tend to judge us on things that have nothing to do with physical appearance.

While this goes for both sexes, men, in particular, are a harder case to crack because of the way they perceive and think.

Everyone knows men are visual creatures. This means, according to neuroscientists, "As soon as the lust-inspiring image registers in their brain, they become turned-on — not only physically but psychologically, too."

What traits men find attractive in women — both initially and long-term:

One would assume a guy's initial attraction will most certainly be dominated by a women's obvious physical strengths, and not the ones hidden beneath her shiny exterior.

While it's a great bonus if the woman he's attracted to is bright and congenial, more often than not, her pillowy lips, cascading hair and hourglass figure will etch the deepest impression during those first few meet and greets.

Right? Well, believe it or not, that's not entirely true.

Back in 2011, Glo.com and Chemistry.com surveyed 20,000 people to determine the answers to all these burning questions.

They found that, naturally, "sexual chemistry" and "smile" rank high when a man initially meets a woman, but as time marches on, fleshy excitement simmers, and he becomes increasingly physically attracted to her, "kindess" and "sense of humor" ranked in the top spots.

Here are the top 10 traits that initially attract men to women:

Sexual chemistry Smile Kindness Sense of humor General body type Eyes Intelligence Communication skills Teeth/lips Hair

Long-term, here are the 10 traits that attract men to women:

Kindness Sense of humor Communication skills Sexual prowess Intelligence Smile Listening skills Money/wealth General body type/fitness Eyes

It's comforting to see that "smile" outranked "general body type" across the board, especially since there are a few different smiles that help women get more dates. Smiles can also determine how much you earn, if your marriage will last, and if you are a good fighter.

It's also interesting to note that "kindness," "sense of humor" and "communication skills" are more important than "sexual prowess" in the long-run. Does this suggest that men care less about appearance and sexual connection overtime, and care more about non-physical traits?

Well, ironically, "intelligence" fell a few points from initial meeting to long-term attraction. Perhaps because it was outshined by "communication skills"?

There are so many different conclusions we can draw from these results. For instance, why "money and wealth" don't rank at all during initial attraction, nor does "listening skills." I mean, if you want to get to know someone, don't you want them to be open to what you have to say?

Stereotypes aside, a man's needs really aren't too different from woman's. At least, once the dust settles and a commitment is established. For now, ladies, keep this in mind on your next date, because he may not be judging you on what truly matters.

Melissa Noble is a freelance writer and blogger who lives in Brooklyn.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in May 2011 and was updated with the latest information.