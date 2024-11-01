Traveler Shares 7 Snacks To Bring To The Airport If You Hate Airplane Food

Don’t be the person who opens a tuna fish salad sandwich on the plane, please. Your fellow passengers can only tolerate so much. However, that doesn't mean that you must resort to expensive airport snacks or unsatisfying airplane foods.

Don’t forget: You can take food through security. Whether it’s something you grabbed on your way (no shame) or a fully-prepped meal, you’re not going to be seized by the TSA for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or McDonalds Happy Meal.

Solo travel creator Andrea, known as @andreaboldbodytravels on TikTok, shared her favorite foods to bring on long-haul fights.

Here are 7 snacks to bring to the airport if you hate airplane food:

1. Fruit

While in the airport, Andrea showed off her baggies of blueberries and pre-cut apples, paired with a Tupperware of peanut butter.

Easy to prepare and mess-free to store, fruits like apples, oranges, and bananas are perfect for long-haul flights. Not only do they serve as a sweet treat while in the sky, but they also offer a variety of health benefits like boosting your immune system, reducing cramps, and regulating your blood pressure.

2. Fast food

Far less nutritious but arguably more tasty, consider stopping by your favorite fast food joint on the way to the airport before your next flight.

Fast food restaurants in the airport, like McDonalds, are typically 50% more expensive for passengers in the terminal than the ones outside. Don’t waste money on convenience, especially if you have a few minutes to spare ahead of time.

3. Tupperware with leftovers



Despite airport myths, the food you bring through airport security doesn’t need to be sealed. You can bring your leftovers from dinner the night before in a Tupperware container without fear of your food being confiscated.

Still, be sure to keep your homemade foods “simple” — or at least scent-free.

“Nobody wants to get stuck next to someone eating smelly food for an entire 15-hour flight,” one commenter wrote. “Having to experience vacuum-sealed airplane meals on a squeaky cart is enough.”

If you’re bold enough to get a few stares, consider bringing some extra Tupperware containers to the airport lounge. You can fill them with enough hot food to satiate yourself for the entire flight and steer completely clear of on-flight food options.

4. Muffins

There’s not much to add to this advice. Who doesn’t love muffins?

Make a batch before you leave, store them in a sealed bag, and tuck them in your carry-on luggage. Not only are they versatile, but they’re filling and just bland enough that you won’t have to worry about making an emergency bathroom trip on the plane.

Also, there is no need to cosplay as Martha Stewart; nobody’s judging you for picking up a pack on the way to the airport either.

5. Microwavable oatmeal

On the airplane, ask for hot water to put in the oatmeal, creating an easy, inexpensive, and warm meal.

Another option is “overnight oats,” a popular food trend that’s both easy and exciting, depending on how creative you get with your food tastes. Make this before leaving for the airport, store it in your bag, and don't worry about warming it up.

Fair warning: Make sure the oatmeal is not too runny. While most people have no issues getting the snack through security, an excess of water, milk, or whatever juices the oats release in your Tupperware can be a red flag for agents.

6. Candy

Snack on some Sour Patch Kids as you watch the in-flight entertainment, chew gum to relieve ear pressure, or suck on some mints to keep your breath fresh while in a confined space surrounded by strangers.

While these airplane snacks aren't considered nutritious, they sure are tasty.

7. Sandwiches



Sandwiches are a simple, pre-packed option. They are easy to travel with, uncomplicated to eat, filling, and completely customizable. You can make them sweet, with Nutella and bananas, or savory, with deli meat, veggies, and cheese.

