People Who Fall Asleep Pretty Much The Second A Movie Starts Usually Have 9 Distinct Traits

To everyone else, it’s annoying and disrespectful. However, when someone falls asleep when a movie starts, it’s like listening to a lullaby.

Oftentimes, the distinct traits of someone who falls asleep the exact second a movie starts and the lights go down are nuanced. It’s not that they don’t care about the movie or are just tired from work. When it’s a consistent pattern, there’s something deeper going on, sometimes in ways that are entirely unknown and subconscious.

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People who fall asleep every time they try to watch a movie usually share these distinct traits:

1. They feel pressured to perform

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When the lights go down and they’re no longer expected to mask their true identities, people feeling pressure to perform will usually fall asleep. That’s why movies and comfort shows are so relaxing for them, because when they’re not expected to uphold a facade anymore, their bodies and minds can finally relax.

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All the pent-up stress and anxiety from trying to perform, whether it’s to be liked or cope with insecurity, finally gets relief when they’re distracted by mindless entertainment.

2. They’re sensitive

Many emotionally sensitive people are easily overstimulated by sensory information that's just a part of normal life. Just getting through the day can make them feel like they’re on edge, even if it’s subconscious.

However, when they’re safe at home, with predictable sounds and interactions, their protective walls come down. They’re instantly relieved and relaxed, which is why they often fall asleep just seconds into a movie, to the dismay of their friends and partners.

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3. They appreciate familiarity

Many people come back to comfort movies and TV shows because they’re predictable. Their brains don’t have to scan for surprises, and they can come in and out of focus without missing anything.

It’s a stress reliever, especially for people with active minds. They crave the escape into a comforting movie they can simply enjoy for entertainment. However, especially for someone with a busy, chaotic schedule, these feelings of comfort can also make them instantly tired.

4. They’re introverts

Introverted people often need alone time to recharge their social batteries, and if they’ve had a long, stressful day, coming home exhausted is no surprise. When the stimulation drops and they’re no longer expected to engage in small talk with anyone, such as while watching a movie, this exhaustion may bubble up even further.

They’re exhausted and quick to fall asleep because they’re recharging, but also because alone time and quietness feel safe and comforting.

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5. They are imaginative people

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Many people with deep-thinking minds and a high level of creativity can’t help but drift off while watching movies. When they daydream and zone out, it’s not because they’re not engaged, but because their brains are filtering out information and processing all their deep thoughts.

When they have the comfort of a movie they’ve seen before or a low-stimulation environment to daydream all they’d like, of course, they’re going to be the first to fall asleep. They’re processing emotions and creating space, but they’re also tiring themselves out.

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6. They sleep with movies on

When you create a very specific nighttime routine, like playing music while changing into pajamas or using low lighting in your bedroom, you’re creating cues for your brain. When you hear that same music, feel your pajamas on your body, or lounge with low light, your brain thinks it’s time for bed.

So, when someone regularly sleeps to the sounds of movies in the background, they become a cue for sleep. That’s why these people can’t fend off their exhaustion when watching movies.

7. They’re overworked

If you’ve been overworked and stressed out at any point in your life, you know better than anyone that a movie is a recipe for disaster. Once you’re home, on a couch or a comfortable space, it usually means you’re going right to bed, because your brain is tired.

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While it might be annoying to someone trying to show them a movie they love or talk about a reality show they’re watching together, this rest is often exactly what they need.

8. They love nostalgic movies

Especially for sentimental people, movies with a lot of nostalgia woven into them are often comforting. That’s why memories make us feel good. They provide a safe haven for reflecting on the past without getting stuck there.

However, that also means that many people who love nostalgic movies can be easily lulled to sleep when they turn them on. Especially if they have chaotic schedules and busy routines, this familiarity and nostalgic comfort can finally help them let their guard down and promote rest.

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9. They appreciate stillness

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People who can’t spend time in their own company or try to avoid stillness with mindless entertainment may not feel comfortable and relaxed when they’re alone. They have some subconscious defense up because tuning in to their own thoughts and feelings feels scary.

However, someone who appreciates stillness and silence can be easily relaxed without a million distractions. Especially with a movie to grab their attention for a little bit, the comfort of their solitude is enough to bring sleep around quickly.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.