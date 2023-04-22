4 Traits Men Find Go Giddy For In Women, According To Study

We all have preferences for the people to who we are attracted, right? But have you ever wondered why certain types of people are just attractive and seem to be almost everyone's type?

In the world of online dating, especially, you are connected to many various types of potential dates, yet there are some users who tend to get more attention than others do. The world's largest dating network, Badoo, decided to explore this phenomenon in 2016.

Examining the dating habits of their users from all over the world, "the research reveals findings on how dating habits compare and contrast around the world in regards to gender, sexuality and physical traits such as body type, height, eye and hair color," says the study.

The findings of the research differ between men and women. For men who love women, these are the traits that they desire women to have the most.

Here are the 4 traits men go giddy for in a woman, according to a study:

1. A woman who's not too tall and not too short

Turns out, men don't care if you're not as tall as a supermodel. It's women who are between 5'3" and 5'7" that are found to be the most desirable and sexy, according to 48 percent of the users.

2. They have brown hair

Contrary to popular belief that blondes have all the fun, it seems that a good 34 percent would prefer to engage with brunette women more than women with other hair colors.

3. They have an average body

We're not really sure what "average" entails, but 40 percent prefer women with this body type.

4. They have brown eyes

A whopping 52 percent of men would engage with brown-eyed women (and perhaps even sing "Brown Eyed Girl" to them).

Meanwhile, women would be more likely to engage with men who have these very desirable traits.

Here are the 4 traits women find the most desirable in a man, according to a study:

1. They are tall

Forty-seven of women percent prefer men who are on the taller side, at least between 5'7" and 5'11."

2. They have dark hair

A whopping 70 percent of women said that they prefer their men to have either brown or black hair (the whole tall, dark, and handsome trope is really coming into play here).

3. They have an average body

Again, we aren't sure what they mean by "average," but forty percent of women prefer men with these body types (maybe that means that there's no need to bulk up).

4. They have brown eyes

Fifty-two percent of women prefer men with brown eyes to men who have any other color eyes. Both men and women seem to agree that brown eyes are the superior eye color.

So, do you have any of these traits?

